GTI gets $200M tech wing

TO meet the growing demand for skilled workers in Guyana, the Government Technical Institution (GTI), on Friday, commissioned a new $200 million state-of-the-art wing.

The new facility is the fruition of a public-private collaboration between the government and a New York-based philanthropist Ken Subraj, an alumni of the institution.

During his brief remarks at a ceremony held to commission the facility, Subraj recalled his pursuit of tertiary education at the facility.

The new building is named after Subraj and his flagship company ZARA. He admitted to not being a man of many words, but, however urged the Ministry of Education to utilise the facility how they see fit.

Subraj donated $180 million to the facility, while the government donated $20 million.

The new building features multipurpose classrooms, a special oil and gas classroom and laboratory, a recreation hall and administrative offices. It has the capacity to accommodate 300-350 students.

While delivering brief remarks, President Dr. Irfaan Ali said that efforts are underway to expand educational services as well as to integrate them.

“We have to integrate our education system. So, we have to have a total quality management system across the board that ensures that the output of one leads to the input of the other and there is a seamless integration in terms of quality,” the Head of State said.

He further expressed hope that the new facility will embrace the world of digitisation and artificial intelligence (AI).

“We have to start exposing our students to robotics and AI as a common part of the work environment. Because if we don’t incorporate that at this time, then we will be playing catch up all the rest of our life,” Dr. Ali said.

He further emphasised the importance of digitising records to support learning and catch up with the technological advancements of the world.

“Everything on this building should be digitised, from entry to the building attendance in the building [to] light coordination in the building should be digitised because that creates the new environment in which learning will be supported,” he added.



While also offering remarks, Education Minister, Priya Manickchand noted that facilities like these have the ability to change lives.

She said: “Institutions like these have the capacity to change lives. Change generations, change the trajectory of families. And so that’s why we partnered with Mr. Ken.”

She added: “For me, the one equalising factor, one sure way of making sure you can take people out of poverty or take them out of middle income is through an education. We’ve seen it so many so many times.

“It is immeasurable, the investment you made here,” Manickchand said, while thanking Mr. Subraj for his donations.

The minister said that there are currently six other new technical training facilities being established across the country.