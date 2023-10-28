Construction to commence on $5.2B Sheriff Mall at Palmyra

WITH the aim of transforming the landscape and enhancing the people’s lives in Palmyra, Region Six, the Sheriff Group of Companies officially launched their $5.2 billion shopping mall project, on Friday.

Speaking with the Guyana Chronicle at the sod turning ceremony, the founder of the Sheriff Group of Companies, Shareef Ahmad, said that expanding his brand has always been a dream for him and his family.

However, he said it was only after President, Dr. Irfaan Ali took office in 2020 that they were motivated to invest in their endeavours.

According to the founder, the vision and leadership of the President and the Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, have also positively influenced many local businessmen.

“Building a mall in beautiful Berbice is a result of our family dreams, having faith in Guyana, and our government. I must commend the President and the Vice President for their hard work towards developing Guyana, creating a legacy for the future, and giving us in the private sector, the opportunity to invest in and develop our own country and our own people,” Shareef said.

He also related that with this mega investment, the community of Palmyra and Region Six will stand to benefit in a tremendous way.

According to Ahmad: “The people of this community and this region will not only enjoy the facility, but they will also be able to get employed here. We are grateful to bring such a grand project to the region, but I also want to say how proud I am of my son Ameir for working tirelessly to ensure that these projects are successful.”

During his presentation, the Managing Director of the Sheriff Group of Companies, Ameir Ahmad, said that the mall at Palmyra isn’t just a representation of Sheriff’s brand; it is also a “testament” of their belief in the potential of the people of Region Six.

“With this mall, the opportunities are endless; it will serve as an avenue for creating jobs for our people, a safe space for local businesses, and above all, a facility that will significantly benefit the people as well as adding to the development of this region.

“I can assure the Guyanese people, especially my brothers and sisters from Palmyra and Region Six that the Sheriff Group of Companies has always strived to deliver products that are of quality, and like our other businesses, this facility will be held to the highest standard. It will be another landmark of ours that will reflect our hard work but, more importantly, our dedication to excellence. I would also like to urge our businesses and business owners to play their part in the developmental process of Guyana,” he said.

Ameir also said that the shopping mall will be equipped with retail stores, high-end fashion boutiques, a KFC outlet, and cozy artisanal stores that will be inclusive of the latest trends and timeless vintage attire. He further added that the complex will have many entertainment spots, a state-of-the-art cinema, gaming zones, and an array of family attractions.

Regional Chairman for Region Six, David Armogan, who spoke on behalf of President Ali, said: “The Sheriff family has chosen Guyana to invest in a very massive way, and I want to thank you all for the kind of work that you are doing in our country. President Ali could not have been here, but he wants me to say how extremely pleased he is with all that the Sheriff Group is doing in Guyana, and more so with them coming to Berbice in a big way.”

As the Chairman of the Region, Armogan expressed how delighted he is with the development in his region.

“Not so long ago, this area was just cane fields, and now this venture by the Sheriff Group of Companies to set up a mall here in our region exemplifies the confidence that investors are now having in our regions across Guyana.

“This modern facility will be the first of its kind in Berbice, and we are happy that it will play a significant role in the transformation of our region,” the Regional Chairman said.

In attendance were three potential investors from Bounty, KFC, and IDB investment. The Sheriff Mall will be built in four phases, with the first phase expected to be completed in August 2024 at a cost of $1.3 billion.