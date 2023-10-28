‘Every square inch of Essequibo is ours’

President Ali reaffirms; maintains that the controversy raised by Venezuela must be settled at the ICJ

says Guyana remains committed to peace, the Rule of Law

PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali has reaffirmed that the government stands committed and firm to representing the people of Essequibo and all Guyanese amidst the ongoing border controversy with Venezuela.

“The Government and Opposition recently issued a joint statement in which we made it clear for no one to make a single mistake, this Essequibo is ours; every square inch of it,” President Ali declared during his address at the launch of the Essequibo Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s annual Agro and Trade Expo at the Anna Regina Secondary School ground on Friday.

Recently, in discussing the latest actions by the Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela in pursuit of its spurious claim to the Essequibo region of Guyana, President Ali and Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton, from the outset, agreed that Guyana’s sovereignty is paramount, and a matter on which the Guyanese people are all completely united.

In the circumstance, they roundly condemned the flagrant violation of the Rule of Law by Venezuela, and agreed that no effort should be spared to resist that country’s persistent endeavours to undermine Guyana’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Together they reaffirmed their commitment to the current judicial process that is being conducted under the aegis of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), and are convinced that this would finally resolve the question raised by Venezuela over the validity of the 1899 Arbitral Award.

The government and opposition recalled that for more than six decades after the 1899 Arbitral Award was delivered, Venezuela treated it as a final settlement of the border between the two countries. To this end, it consistently recognised, affirmed and relied upon the 1899 Arbitral Award as “a full, perfect, and final settlement” of the boundary between the then British Guiana and Venezuela.

“The 1899 award made it clear that it was a full and final settlement; the Geneva Agreement provided for the UN Secretary- General to take this controversy raised by Venezuela to the ICJ, and we respect international law; we are a peaceful and lawful people,” President Ali said on Friday evening.

He added: “We respect international law, and that (the ICJ) is where this controversy raised by Venezuela must be settled. There must be no other place other than the realms of the International Court of Justice as was assigned by the UN Secretary-General.”

The Guyanese Head of State maintained that the government is committed to peace and a peaceful world, and, importantly, it is committed to the safeguarding and defence of every square inch of Guyana.

“Together with our international partners and every right-thinking country, we have made it clear. And I want to thank my colleagues in CARICOM for making it clear that there is no other means for Venezuela to address its controversy than by participating in the process of the ICJ.

“We encourage them to participate in the ICJ, but, more importantly, to respect the outcome of the ICJ,” Dr. Ali said.

Amidst the controversy, the Commander-in- Chief of the Armed Forces thanked Chief of Staff of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), Brigadier Omar Khan and all men and women in uniform for ensuring the safety, order and happiness of every Guyanese, and that every square inch of Guyana is assured and protected.

Expressing his deep appreciation for the bounties of Guyana, President Ali pointed to the potential that the country holds, and drew particular attention to Essequibo, where tourism is on the rise.

Essequibo is set to become an even greater attraction with the impending completion of a stadium at Anna Regina, which will allow the County to host world-class cricket.

Dr. Ali announced that negotiations are ongoing to have the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 women’s tournament played at the stadium, so as to further enhance tourism in the County.

Such initiatives, President Ali said, will create new opportunities for people in the region, and the government will be working with the private sector to ensure that persons are able to capitalise on the various opportunities to be had.

“Together we are on a journey to building a stronger and resilient Guyana; a Guyana in which our neighbours must feel our love, and must understand the depth of our love for our people,” President Ali said.