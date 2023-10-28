new homeowners say goodbye to renting, living in other people’s houses

HOMEOWNERSHIP often provides a sense of stability and the opportunity to build equity in the property over time.

For 80 new homeowners in the Ordnance Fortlands and Hampshire/Williamsburg Housing Scheme in East Berbice-Corentyne, finally having the keys to their own home is an incredible accomplishment and a feeling of fulfillment.

Among those persons who expressed elation at becoming a homeowner were Bebe Fatima Reasat, 27, a teacher, and her husband Mohamed Nazir, after seeing their new home on Friday.

“As a family, for me, this is an achievement; a great achievement! Meaning that at the end of the day, no one has to tell you you have to move.

“You can go when you want, and come when you want; it’s an achievement! The money that was going to rent will go into something else; it will be an additional income, especially knowing that I can put it aside for the kids,” Reasat said.

The family of four currently lives at Topoo, Albion, but on Friday, they received the keys to their home from the Central Housing and Planning Authority’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sherwyn Greaves.

Speaking with this publication, they indicated that they cannot wait to pack their kids’ toys and their belongings to move into their own home as soon as possible.

The visible excitement and joy on the faces of the children and families is, according to Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal, what his ministry and the Dr. Irfaan Ali-led PPP/C Government is about.

“We are excited about bringing happiness to families. What you see here, I’m so happy to see this, too,” Minister Croal said, adding: “Historically, the males come to collect the keys, but now you see the families; the children are running about the place where families are all coming together.

“They have a new environment where they can resettle into; they no longer have to stay at families’ houses or rent. And this brings a new and fresh breath of life for them and their children’s future; it highlights what our policy is as a government, which is to bring betterment to the citizens, regardless of your background; regardless of your political persuasion. The housing programme, through the ministry, is here to serve everyone.”

The Housing and Water Minister said that to date, for this year alone, billions of dollars have been expended on infrastructural works to develop housing schemes.

He pointed to the fact that the Ordinance Fortlands area was prone to flooding, given that it was a low-lying area, but works executed have transformed the area, thereby making it unrecognisable from its past state.

NEW HOUSING SCHEME

According to Minister Croal, approximately 1,400 house lots have been allocated in Region Six alone, and plans are afoot to continue the housing drive aggressively, with the establishment of another housing scheme towards the other end of East Berbice.

“Region Six, in itself, since we are back in office, we have allocated close to 1,400 house lots here in Region Six, and we have an aggressive programme still yet to come, so the housing programme will continue,” he said, adding: “For example, we intend to start a new housing scheme at Moleson Creek; so you have a spread.

“Here we are in Ordinance/Fortlands, so this is at one end of Berbice; if you go to the Hampshire area that is more of a mid-point, we have allocated as part of our programme around 75/76… We have allocated house lots, and so now we are going to the further end at Moleson Creek to start up a new housing scheme.”

Additionally, the minister noted that apart from simply allocating the lots to individuals, the CH&PA has partnered with the commercial banks to make homeownership easier than ever before, and this in itself has made owning a home a reality for many individuals.

Indira Pretipal, a 33-year-old single parent of two children, aged 12 and 10 months, said she is happy and excited to have her own sanctuary that will be the foundation that her kids can build on. Upon inspecting her house, she said she was pleasantly surprised, given the cost.

“It means a lot to me to have my own place; it’s nice, and I like it. I can’t believe I am getting all this, especially how things are so expensive now. I can’t wait to go home and tell them children we get through, and bring them tomorrow to see it for themselves. I can’t wait to move in,” Pretipal said.

Another first-time owner is a young professional just 22-years-old, Melica Moore, who is employed with the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) and currently renting.

The young lady was beaming with joy and pride at being able to have a home of her own at such a young age.

“I am currently renting, and to have my own and be able and to accomplish it at this age means a lot. I’m proud of myself, and my accomplishment; I am really grateful and proud to achieve this at this age. I want to encourage other young persons to know that they can, too; it is really a simple process, and a great feeling of independence,” Moore said.

“Put your mind to accomplish whatever goal you set out; it first begins in your mind. Make the sacrifice; sacrifice is a discipline. I had faith all along, and I am looking forward to saving my extra money that would have otherwise been spent on rent,” she added.