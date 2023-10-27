Private sector bodies, FITUG denounce Venezuela’s attack on Guyana’s sovereignty

THE Private Sector Commission (PSC) has condemned Venezuela’s flagrant violation of the rule of law in its most spurious attempt to lay claim to Guyana’s territory.

In a press statement, the PSC also pledged its support for the joint declaration by President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Aubrey C. Norton, Leader of the Opposition of Guyana, in condemning Venezuela’s action.

“The Commission condemns, in the strongest possible terms, this most recent sinister threat launched by the Government of Venezuela against the integrity and sovereignty of some two-thirds of our country, in violation of a Treaty of Arbitration and final Award of 1899, in place some 124 years ago, which settled, for all times, as a full, perfect and final settlement, the boundaries between Venezuela, and what was then the colony of British Guiana and is today the independent country of Guyana,” the private sector body said.

The PSC went on to remind the government and people of Venezuela that, on January 30, 2018, United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, pursuant to his mandate under the Geneva Agreement of 1966, chose the International Court of Justice (ICJ) as a means of settlement of the controversy.

The Private Sector Commission, speaking for the entire business community of Guyana, reaffirmed its endorsement of the government having placed this matter before the International Court of Justice, and commitment to abide by the judgement of the court on the validity of the 1899 Award as binding on both Guyana and Venezuela.

Head of the Region Three Private Sector Inc. (R3PSInc), Halim Khan, also weighed in on the issue, emphasising the importance of remaining vigilant amidst these developments.

He highlighted that the country’s authorities are actively monitoring Venezuela’s heightened military activities along its border and have conveyed this information to international partners, including the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).



Khan said all Guyanese, especially the Region Three population are taking all reports seriously as although Venezuela had initially claimed that their actions were aimed at curbing illegal mining operations in the border area, it is now questionable given the announcement by Venezuela of a December 3 referendum over Essequibo.

“This unsettling situation unfolds against the backdrop of a long-standing territorial controversy between Guyana and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela. While the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has yet to issue a verdict on the matter, Venezuela has persisted in asserting its claim over Guyana’s territory,” Khan said.

In April of this year, Khan underscored that the ICJ made a crucial ruling by declaring Guyana’s case, which sought to affirm the validity of the 1899 Arbitral Award settling the boundaries between Guyana and Venezuela, as admissible.

This allowed the court to proceed with hearing the substantive case, which aims to determine the validity and binding nature of the 1899 arbitral award regarding the boundaries between the two nations.

Guyana is resolutely seeking a final and binding judgement from the ICJ, asserting that the 1899 Arbitral Award, which established the location of the land boundary between British Guiana (now Guyana) and Venezuela, remains valid, and that the Essequibo region rightfully belongs to Guyana.

All Guyanese locally and internationally, Khan said, have reiterated their dedication to the current judicial process led by the ICJ, as it is their firm belief that it will provide a final resolution to the controversy.

“Under international law, no government or people have the right to seize, annexe, or conquer another country’s territory. They called for the international community’s continued support to protect Guyana’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the private sector official said.

Additionally, President Ali and Opposition Leader Norton criticised the questions posed in Venezuela’s upcoming December 3, 2023, referendum, labelling them as violating the sanctity of treaties and disregarding international law.

They condemned the deliberate misinterpretation of the Geneva Agreement and the violation of international law regarding the creation of a new Venezuelan State.

CLEAR VIOLATION



The Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Guyana (FITUG) has said that Venezuela’s actions are in clear violation of several international treaties subscribed to by both Guyana and Venezuela.

“It is equally important to emphasise that we do not support any attempts which seek to claim Guyana’s Essequibo region as Venezuelan territory. We are aware that international law prohibits such actions, and we kindly urge the Venezuelan Government to respect such prohibitions and Guyana’s sovereignty.

“The Federation is of the unflinching view that the referendum process underway in Venezuela has no basis nor can withstand any scrutiny. We believe it wise that this course of action no longer be pursued and that both parties confine their representations to the process triggered by and consistent with the Geneva Agreement,” FITUG said.

The federation went on to say that it fully supports the government in safeguarding the country’s territorial integrity and protecting its borders.

“We firmly oppose any attempts to impose Venezuelan authority over our land and seas. We urge Venezuela to participate actively and fully in the ongoing deliberations at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and work towards a peaceful and final resolution. We also remind of the commitment of maintaining the Caribbean and Latin America as a ‘Zone of Peace’. We trust that Venezuela will honour its commitment to this cause, and there is no resort to military or other forms of force that will shatter the peace and tranquility which characterises the region,” FITUG said.