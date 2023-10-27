AG calls on Inter-Parliamentary Union to condemn Venezuela’s actions

demands that the country respect the legal process of the ICJ



ATTORNEY General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, S.C, on Thursday invited the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) to condemn the actions of the Republic of Venezuela, and demanded that the country respect the legal process of the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

“Time is of the essence,” he said, during his address to the IPU General Assembly in Luanda, Angola.

The IPU is one of the oldest and largest associations of parliaments in the world. It comprises 180 parliaments across the world.

The Bahamas was accepted as the 180th member of the union at the 147th meeting of the Assembly currently taking place in Luanda, Angola, under the theme: “Parliamentary Action for Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions,” pursuant to Sustainable Development Goal 16 of the United Nations.

After addressing a number of issues, including the importance of the Rule of Law to Justice and Democracy, Guyana’s Attorney General connected the theme of the conference to Guyana’s border controversy with Venezuela.

“Much has been said about the war in Ukraine, the conflict in Gaza and conflicts elsewhere. However, I wish to place on the record, a situation which is evolving in my country, Guyana, where the Republic of Venezuela proposes to pass a referendum on the 3rd of December, 2023, seeking to annexe more than two thirds of Guyana’s sovereign territory.

“This reckless and unlawful move is intended to further Venezuela’s baseless claim to Guyana’s territory — a dispute long settled by Arbitration in 1899. Venezuela perseveres with this illegal conduct despite that this issue is pending between the two nations at the International Court of Justice upon the direction of the UN Secretary General.

“Actions like these not only undermine public institutions but engender conflicts and violate the very thematic fundamentals of this conference.

“In the circumstances, I call upon the IPU to condemn the actions of the Republic of Venezuela and demand that Venezuela respect the legal process of the International Court of Justice. Time is of the essence,” the Attorney General said.

The delegates from many countries have expressed their support for and solidarity with Guyana in respect of its border controversy with Venezuela. Efforts will be made to have these expressions of support formalised.

The Attorney General is part of Guyana’s parliamentary delegation attending IPU’s 147th Assembly this week in Angola.