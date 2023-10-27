News Archives
Lancetfish-2 exploration in Stabroek Block yields positive results
THE Ministry of Natural Resources has announced that the Lancetfish-2 appraisal well in the Stabroek Block has produced significant results.
According to a press release from the ministry: “This marks the fourth offshore discovery in Guyana for the year 2023 and brings the total number of discoveries from 2015 to date to a total of 46.”

The earlier discoveries made in 2023 include Fangtooth SE-1 and Lancetfish-1 in the Stabroek Block, as well as the Wei-1 discovery in the Corentyne Block.
The Lancetfish-2 discovery in the Liza Petroleum Production License area has unveiled an estimated 20 meters of hydrocarbon-bearing reservoir, along with approximately 81 meters of additional hydrocarbon-bearing sandstone.

This newly discovered reservoir will undergo a comprehensive appraisal process, which aligns with the ongoing appraisal activities for other discoveries in the region.

