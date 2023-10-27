Dr. Jagdeo condemns politicisation of Guyana, Venezuela border controversy

says he’s pleased government, opposition were able to put aside differences to share one position on this issue

GENERAL Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo on Thursday condemned attempts by known elements of division to politicise the decades-old border controversy between Guyana and Venezuela.

Dr. Jagdeo, during his weekly press conference, reiterated that the government and the opposition has presented a united stance regarding claims of two-thirds of Guyana’s territory by its western neighbour.

Earlier this week, a delegation of officials led by President Dr. Irfaan Ali and Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton met to discuss Venezuela’s upcoming referendum over Guyana’s Essequibo Region.

“I am happy that we could put our politics aside and focussed on our country and sovereignty. The meeting went extremely well,” Dr. Jagdeo said.

He, however, said that there are elements attempting to politicise the situation within the public and distort the facts.

“I want to condemn their attempt to politicise this matter and to distort anything to do with our border,” Dr. Jagdeo said.

He stressed that the matter requires national consensus, noting: “This is bigger than all of us; where it concerns our country, our sovereignty, our people as a whole, that is something outside of politics.”

According to a joint statement from the opposition and government, both parties have agreed that Guyana’s sovereignty is paramount, and is a matter on which the Guyanese people are all completely united.

As such, they have condemned Venezuela’s flagrant violation of the Rule of Law, and agreed that no effort should be spared to resist its persistent endeavours to undermine Guyana’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The officials further agreed that the preservation and protection of the country’s territorial integrity and sovereignty must be subserved by a vigorous and comprehensive public relations programme, and a proactive and robust diplomatic effort aimed at blunting Venezuelan propaganda and misinformation as they relate to the territorial controversy, generally, and the Geneva Agreement in particular.

In its most recent claims, the Spanish-speaking country stated that it will hold a “consultative referendum” on December 3 ahead of the International Court of Justice (ICJ)’s ruling on the matter.

Guyana is seeking a final and binding judgement that the 1899 Arbitral Award, which established the location of the land boundary between the then British Guiana and Venezuela, remains valid, and that the Essequibo Region belongs to Guyana and not Venezuela.