China donates cash, supplies for Guyana’s El Niño preparedness and response

IN an effort to help Guyana deal with the El Niño conditions being experienced across the country, the Chinese government on Thursday donated US$100, 000 and a quantity of preparedness and response resources to the Civil Defence Commission (CDC).

During a simple ceremony at the CDC headquarters on Thomas Lands, China’s Ambassador to Guyana Guo Haiyan handed over the donation to the Director- General of the CDC, Colonel (ret’d) Nazrul Hussain.

In his remarks, Hussain said the CDC is aware that its priority focus is on the El Niño outbreak and the impact that this hazard has on the population.

With the reduced rainfall, there is an extreme lack of water resources which is affecting crops. The unfavourable weather conditions have also caused an increase in grass fires, among other issues.

Hussain stated that the CDC’s job is to rise above these challenges and with the help of the Chinese government through the Chinese Ambassador, this will be done.

Meanwhile, the Chinese Ambassador said: “Under the framework of China-Guyana, China-LAC and China-Caribbean cooperations, China is willing to deepen cooperation with Guyana in climate security, disaster prevention and poverty reduction to enhance the friendship and well-being of the two peoples.”

On behalf of the Government of China she provided US$100,000 for this initiative which was made possible through a commitment that Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs in China, Hua Chunying, made to Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries while at a CARICOM meeting in July.

The ambassador added that like China, Guyana has also been negatively impacted by unusual weather conditions.

Guyana has been experiencing dry-weather conditions since July this year.

The ambassador remarked that it is under the guidance of the CDC’s Director General that the CDC plans to quickly use the money to purchase more water tanks, dispensers, water bottles, pumps and hoses, fire extinguishers and other items.