Ronaldo Alphonso elected new President of GGDMA

RONALDO Alphonso was elected the new President of the Guyana Gold and Diamond Miners Association (GGDMA) at the 39th annual meeting held on October 25.

According to a press release from the association, he will be supported by the newly elected management team, which includes Marcus Dabria as Vice President; Azeem Baksh as Secretary; Patrick Harding as Treasurer; Gerald Alphonso was as Organizing Secretary while Vishanti Balgobin, Terrence Adams, Terry Singh, and Shawn King were elected members of the management committee.

Outgoing President of the GGDMA, Andron Alphonso, in his outgoing speech thanked the membership for their faith in him for the last two years, and called upon the association to continue to work to advocate for miners’ rights, and to remain relevant in the face of the oil and gas sector.

He called on members to work together to ensure that the sector, which has helped build Guyana, continues to have a long and bright future.

The new president, Ronaldo, in his acceptance speech thanked the membership for their support and confidence in him.

“The gold and diamond industry holds great meaning for me, and I am deeply passionate about its success. With over two decades of experience in mining, I have witnessed first-hand the challenges faced by miners of all scales. This knowledge fuels my determination to advocate tirelessly for the advancement of our industry and to represent the interests of our dedicated miners,” he said.

Alphonso also called on the government to take serious action against the raiders in the gold sector and those responsible for smuggling. He also called on miners to increase their gold production and declarations.

The incoming president announced too that he will be holding an “open day” for miners to come in and share problems that they might be experiencing in the industry.

Alphonso also told miners: “Gold mining is like the good wife, we must not be distracted by this new “girl” called oil and gas. Gold mining has always been with Guyana and it is here to stay.”

At the meeting, Jagnandan, the administrative manager, highlighted several of the achievements made in the last year including the concessions gained by government and the benefits the association has been able to negotiate for miners.

He also disclosed that there will be a new GGDMA identification card issued to miners, and this will allow members to access special discounts and privileges at selected companies.

Jagnandan said that the new executive will have to address the revised investment direction with the government, the continued transition to mercury-free mining and the issue of raiding.