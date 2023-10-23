124 move one step closer towards home ownership

SOME 124 individuals who were allocated house lots at Tract CHPA (Poke Bridge) in Lethem, Region Nine, were able to identify their lots in a lot-identification exercise held on Saturday.

According to the Central Housing and Planning Authority, the purpose of the activity was to promote occupancy in the new housing development.

In May of this year, a $507 million contract was signed for ongoing infrastructure works in the area. Upon completion, approximately 400 individuals will gain access to their land.

Some residents have already initiated construction of their homes in various sections of the scheme. In total, around 575 individuals have been allocated lands at Tract CHPA.

