Motorcyclist killed in accident at Haslington

POLICE Are investigating a fatal accident which occurred at around 23:00 hours on Saturday on the public road at Haslington, East Coast Demerara, which resulted in the death of Rene Anthony Sheo, a 32-year-old resident of Lot 12 Nabaclis, ECD.

According to the police, the accident involved a hire car (#HD 2439), driven by a 62-year-old from Cove & John, and a motorcycle (#CM 1832), owned and driven by Sheo. Alex Mayers, a 30-year-old, was the pillion rider on the motorcycle.

“Enquiries disclosed that the hire car was proceeding East along the northern side of the road when the driver alleged that he stopped, looked, and saw the way was clear and proceeded to turn South. At that point, he felt an impact on his vehicle’s left side front door, which caused the motorcyclist and pillion rider to fall onto the roadway and receive injuries on their bodies.”

“As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist and pillion rider were picked up by public-spirited citizens and conveyed to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where the motorcyclist was pronounced dead on arrival. The pillion rider is currently receiving treatment. Both the motorcyclist and pillion rider were not wearing safety helmets at the time,” the police said.

The driver of the hire car was breathalysed, and no trace of alcohol was found. He is in police custody as investigations continue.