Venezuelans busted with guns, ammo, drugs
DILIGENT efforts by Police ranks in Arakaka, North West District, on Friday afternoon, led to the arrest of three Venezuelan nationlals who were found with three unlicensed firearms, ammunition, 66.4 grams of cocaine and 64.7 grams of marijuana.

The suspects have been identified as Eliyer Vera Venez, Romel Masim and Jiminez Rojas.
A statement from Police Headquarters noted that, about 17:27 hours, ranks of the Arakaka Police Outpost in Region One received information that three “Spanish-speaking individuals, suspected to be Venezuelan nationals,” visited a shop to charge their phones and were seen with what appeared to be firearms in their waist.

Shortly after, Reny Melville, known as ‘Pony Tail’, arrived at the shop and picked up the men. They left on an ATV in the direction of Melville’s residence at Waterfront, Arakaka, North West District.

In response, ranks proceeded to Melville’s home and upon arrival, he was contacted and informed of the purpose of the Police’s presence. It is alleged that the ranks requested permission to conduct a search in and around his home, to which he agreed.

“The ranks entered the house, where they found three men lying on the floor, communicating in Spanish,” the release noted.
A search was conducted on the premises during which three firearms – a Glock 19 pistol and two Beretta 92 A1 pistols – were found; the cops also discovered a quantity of matching ammunition in a haversack under a bed in the room.

The men were informed of the offences committed, but they remained silent.
Further searches were conducted on a wooden table near the bed, where a bulky black plastic bag was found in the presence of Melville and the three suspected Venezuelan nationals.
The bag was opened, and a quantity of a ‘creamish’ substance suspected to be cocaine and a quantity of leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be cannabis Sativa were found. Again, the individuals were informed of the offences committed but remained silent.

The guns, ammo and other items found by the police (Photos released by the GPF)

Subsequently, the three Venezuelans were escorted to the Arakaka Police Outpost where they remain in custody pending further investigation and charges.
The Police are currently looking for Melville, who managed to escape the scene while the search was being conducted.

