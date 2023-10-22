Teachers, children edified on fire prevention, safety

STUDENTS and teachers of several schools in the Georgetown district benefitted from fire safety talks and witnessed firefighting and rescue simulation exercises.

This forms part of a series of activities being hosted to mark 49 years of fire prevention observances in Guyana themed, “For the Future of Our Nation, Practice Fire Safety and Prevention.”

Firefighters and stakeholders were able to educate visitors and students on fire safety and prevention as well as provide information on ways to keep their lives, homes, and businesses safe and protected. Additionally, modern firefighting equipment including a water bowser, hydraulic platform and ambulances were on display.

Fire Prevention Officer, Sheldon Sauns echoed the importance of fire safety and prevention as he enlightened visitors on some of the demonstrations that were conducted.

“Today we saw the demonstration of a new technology in Guyana, the fire extinguisher ball. Persons were able to see how it is being used, some persons were allowed to use the fire extinguisher ball,” he relayed.

Meanwhile, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Andre Ally paid a visit to the fair, where he interacted with students, visitors and firefighting personnel at the Guyana Fire Service headquarters, Homestretch Avenue, Georgetown.

Speaking with media operatives on the sideline of the exhibition, Ally reiterated the ministry’s commitment to promoting fire prevention and safety in the country. He also warned citizens to desist from setting fires illegally, which could potentially cause property damage and endanger lives.

“One of the major pushes at the ministry is to help sensitise persons on the importance of fire prevention and that is exactly why we have an entire month of activities,” he stated while informing persons that the repercussions for setting wildfires are dire.

Companies such as Guyana Power & Light, Industrial Safety Supplies Inc., Demerara Distillers Limited, Smart Tech Solutions & Construction and the Ministry of Labour participated in the fair. (DPI)