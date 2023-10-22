Help & Shelter seeks to expand advocacy to end domestic, gender-based violence

HELP and Shelter, one of Guyana’s longest standing non-governmental organisation (NGO), continues to advocate for the elimination of domestic violence (DV) and gender-based violence (GBV).

With over 14 staff employed at their crisis centre, the organisation is the epitome of advocacy for change.

As they embark on their 30th year as advocates for victims of DV and GBV, this newspaper was able to speak with consultant and board member of Help and Shelter, Pamela Nauth. Help and Shelter was born in 1995 with a group of volunteers who are now the organisation’s directors, and today they span to two locations with two departments.

Nauth stated that their shelter is equipped with the necessary amenities for victims as well as a shelter manager, manager for the weekends and nights; a resident counsellor; cleaner; security and trained childcare providers. With only one shelter, it can accommodate up to 35 persons comfortable, however, sometimes there are 43 persons depending on the needs of the victim at that time.

Nauth said the centre also caters for boys between the ages of 12 and 17; there is no age cap for women and girls.

The centre is currently involved in two projects; one under the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in four schools and the other under the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Regions One and Nine.

She added that they are seeking to establish a safe space for those who need their services in Region One, and are considering an expansion to Essequibo and Region 10.

Nauth pointed to an increase in women being murdered by their partner, noting that men, members of the LGBTQ communities and persons with disabilities have also been coming forward with reports of domestic and gender-based violence.

In Indigenous communities, awareness of violence in these forms has grown significantly.

Help and Shelter, as stated before, was built on volunteerism, and for the past 20 plus years, the organisation survived because of it. Nauth said volunteers need to be passionate and willing to give back. Anyone can come on board and be a volunteer with Help and Shelter, by uplifting a volunteer form from the organisation, or by downloading form from their website.