Woman dies in NA fire
The remains of the house following the fire
AN early morning fire at Lot 2137 St. Magdalene Street, New Amsterdam, Berbice, on Saturday, claimed the life of 58-year-old Sharon Austin.

The Guyana Fire Service, in a press release, said it received a call around 04:19 hours and was alerted to the fire; water tenders #74, #78, and #87 and water carrier #7, with their respective crews from the New Amsterdam fire station, were immediately dispatched to the location.

The structure was a two-storey wooden and concrete building owned by 58-year-old Felix Austin, which he occupied with his family of six.

“The fire started after an energised electrical fan overheated and came into contact with nearby combustible materials which ignited,” the Fire Service said.
While the other adults and children managed to escape, Sharon was not so fortunate.

The ground floor of the building was slightly damaged, while the first floor was severely damaged and the contents were completely destroyed.

