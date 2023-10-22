Small and large businesses ‘bloom’ at Agri Expo

PLACING a smile on the faces of consumers and producers, the array of opportunities being rolled out at the Agri-Investment Forum and Expo has been definitely raising the bar for Guyana’s agriculture sector.

As the atmosphere came alive on the opening day, Friday, and people flocked the booths to become more knowledgeable on what Guyana has to offer, the Sunday Chronicle had the privilege of speaking to some of the participants.

Although the rice industry has undergone a number of challenges due to previous sub-par management, it is now seeing brighter prospects.

Present at the Agri-Investment Forum and Expo was Hakh Group, which seeks to support Guyanese by providing top-of-the-line rice products, according to its representative, Reyad Mohamed.

Ranging from white rice, rice bran and paddy, to name a few, the local company is aiming to contribute to Guyana’s growing economy and even collaborate with regional and international investors.

“We’re looking forward [to having] more business. [It] would [not only] be better for the company but also the community because once we get business, we’ll be able to employ more workers,” he stated.

Standing in tune with President, Dr. Irfaan Ali’s, ‘25 by 2025’ vision, Sean Ramdeo from Agro-In, welcomed the initiative and stated what is required to attain the overall goal.

He said, “We do get a lot of exposure while we’re here. Whereas trying to do this on our own it is a little bit more difficult [especially] to bring all these types of people in one place.

“To have access to this type of group and this type of crowd is [an] amazing opportunity for us [and] for everyone in the agri sector to connect and grow. It’s something that is definitely needed if we are to achieve the government’s and the region’s vision of 25 by 2025.”

Also, the Guyanese company supplies a line of certified organic products, which are helpful in reducing the synthetic and chemical impact on the environment and the produce.

“Our aim and vision is to be of use and of help to our farmers, our frontline growers. We are also very interested in companies that are looking to invest and expand into Guyana with the vision of assisting our Guyanese farmers and helping organic farmers prosper and grow,” Ramdeo told the Sunday Chronicle.

Furthermore, he said that the company was also working on providing better and diverse technologies in the agricultural sector.

Targetting the enhancement of the livelihoods of women in rural communities, Rosamund Benn, from Women’s Agro-Processors Development Network (WADN) was elated to be present at the event, owing to the vast number of opportunities that were present.

“It is a very good initiative because persons look forward to it,” she said adding that the event brings hope to many small companies seeking recognition.

“Benn asserted that while the opening day did not bring in the large crowd they were expecting, the overall goal of WADN was to bring light to the mission of the organisation.

“We know for the first day we might not have a large crowd but we’re expecting to see between tomorrow and Sunday, lots of people [to] come out and support local,” Benn related.

Meanwhile, Ashton Parris from Ashdel’s said that he was grateful for the platform because their sole objective was to grow and expand on the local scale and then try to attain new heights in the international realm.

Ashdel’s is a brand that crafts products such as instant soup, instant porridge and instant pepperpot. Unique to Guyanese culture, Parris told this publication that it was his mother, Grace Parris, who came up with the venture.

“So our idea is that in a busy day in our busy working lives, we should be able to go because [we] always grab on [and] make things fast,” he noted.