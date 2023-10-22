More Honey: Guyana, Cuba ink agreement to boost honey production

GUYANA and Cuba on Saturday further strengthened their bond with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to boost the production of honey in Guyana.

The signing took place at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) during the ongoing Agri-Investment Forum and Expo; the agreement seeks to form a framework of co-operation between the Agriculture Ministries in both countries in the areas of forestry, beekeeping, the production of animal and livestock products, agriculture and vegetable products, among other areas.

Director General at the Ministry of Agriculture, Madanlall Ramraj, reiterated Guyana’s long-standing relationship with Cuba.

He noted that Guyana is developing co-operation with countries that have some of the best agricultural practices, listing Cuba as one of those countries. He remarked that Guyana first had great potential for apiculture. If exploited, apiculture (the maintenance of honeybees), could provide employment and a sustainable incomes for the population in hinterland communities.

Several hectares of land loosely observed, with respect to beekeeping, can provide tremendous potential for the expansion of beekeeping.

He said, “It will allow for an increase in the production of honey to meet [the] 25, by 2025 initiative, allowing Guyana to be an exporter of honey.”

This newspaper had previously reported that Guyana is already preparing to increase its domestic honey production with the assistance of Cuban specialists.

Beehives will be established in Regions Nine and One as Guyana hopes to produce honey on a large scale.

As such, Ramraj noted that Guyana will sign a technical assistance agreement with a Cuban company, which will allow for these activities to boost the production of honey in Guyana.

These activities include but are not limited to, develop training as technical assistants for beekeeping producers, degree management, advice on monitoring bee population, and the training of veterinary technicians in the branch of beekeeping.

Some other topics of interest in the agreement include, urban and sub-urban agriculture, genetic improvement and seed production of rice and poppy grains, the training of farm producers on the control of pesticide use in agriculture, advice on plant health and safe and effective use of pesticide production among others.

Meanwhile Cuba’s Ambassador to Guyana, Jorge Francisco Soberon Luis, remarked that Guyana’s main goal in the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), is in the area of food security and food production. He noted that Cuba is a part of that effort, and will be making their relevant contributions in that area.

According to a recent article published in the Bee Culture — the Magazine of American Beekeeping — Cuba produced more than 10,500 tonnes of honey in 2021.

The publication’s figures indicated a total of approximately 500 organic beekeepers in the country.

Supported by the government, Cuba’s honey-making industry has continued to grow, with record exports of 8,500 tonnes in 2021, mainly destined for markets in Western Europe, Canada, Japan, The Bahamas, and Martinique.

In 2022, Guyana produced over 3,700 gallons of honey and the Ministry of Agriculture here has vowed to support bee farmers.