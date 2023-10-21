Landlord accused of theft, property damage gets $60,000 bail

KAVITA Singh, who is accused of breaking into her tenant’s apartment and carting away over $600,000 worth in household items, was released on Friday on $60,000 bail for the alleged crimes.

Singh, a resident of Duncan Street, Campbellville, appeared before Senior Magistrate, Leron Daly, at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts and pleaded not guilty to the two charges brought against her.

Details of the first charge alleged that, on April 4, 2023, at Duncan Street, Singh unlawfully broke into Nadia Simmons’s dwelling house and made off with a flat-screen television, a microwave, $140,000 worth of jewellery, and $180,000 in cash, cumulatively valued at over $600,000.

The second charge relates to an alleged incident on the same date at the same location, where Singh is accused of unlawfully and maliciously damaging a chair valued at $85,000.

For the first charge, Singh was granted bail of $40,000, and for the latter, she was granted bail of $20,000.

In her defense, Singh informed the court that Simmons was her tenant who failed to pay rent for the past eight months. Consequently, Singh started legal proceedings, which ultimately resulted in a magistrate’s order requiring the outstanding rent to be paid.

Singh further alleged that the charges brought against her by Simmons were fabricated in retaliation for Singh’s pursuit of legal action to recover the unpaid rent.