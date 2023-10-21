News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
CANU seized 400 rounds of ‘ammo’ at Mocha
Ammunition removed from the abandoned building at Mocha
Ammunition removed from the abandoned building at Mocha

RANKS from the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit have seized 400 rounds of ammunition, following a raid at an abandoned building at Mocha Squatting Area, East Bank Demerara
According to a release, on October 19, 2023, officers from CANU’s Special Operations section conducted an operation at the Mocha Squatting Area, East Bank Demerara.
A subsequent search of an abandoned building located in the said area led to the discovery of 186 9×19 mm rounds, 150 .32 auto rounds, 44 .38 mm rounds and 20 .223 rounds.
The ammunition was transported to CANU headquarters, and investigations are ongoing.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.