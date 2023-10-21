CANU seized 400 rounds of ‘ammo’ at Mocha

RANKS from the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit have seized 400 rounds of ammunition, following a raid at an abandoned building at Mocha Squatting Area, East Bank Demerara

According to a release, on October 19, 2023, officers from CANU’s Special Operations section conducted an operation at the Mocha Squatting Area, East Bank Demerara.

A subsequent search of an abandoned building located in the said area led to the discovery of 186 9×19 mm rounds, 150 .32 auto rounds, 44 .38 mm rounds and 20 .223 rounds.

The ammunition was transported to CANU headquarters, and investigations are ongoing.