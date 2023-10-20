Early Cancer Detection: Survivors’ messages of resilience and hope

IN a world often clouded by uncertainty and fear, the stories of Marcel Borne, Belinda Darkes, and Trudy Cummings shine as beacons of hope and resilience. These incredible women have fought and emerged victorious in their battle against cancer, demonstrating that even in the darkest of times, the human spirit can triumph.

Almost eight years ago, Marcel Borne discovered a lump in her breast, a discovery that would eventually lead to her stage two Breast Cancer diagnosis.

Her mother had lost her life to the same insidious disease, making Marcel highly conscious of her own body.

“Self-examination means a lot,” Marcel emphasises, recounting her fateful discovery. “One evening after I came out of the bath, I couldn’t really say what spoke to me to examine my breast, but I followed that little voice, and I did it.”

Marcel’s cancer journey was marked by a series of tests, treatments, and chemotherapy cycles that she described as a nightmare.

“It was hard when I was first diagnosed, and I cried, but I told myself this is not the end of it,” she recalls.

Marcel’s determination led her through surgery and eight cycles of chemotherapy. She received unwavering support from her church community, which played a crucial role in her recovery. Today, Marcel stands as a survivor, advocating self-examination and resilience for women everywhere.

Belinda Darkes’ journey began three years ago when her doctor detected something unusual during a routine check-up. “In 2020, when I went to my doctor, she felt something was different, and she told me to get an ultrasound. So I went to check, and he said, ‘this doesn’t look right.”

Further tests confirmed her worst fears: cancer. She made the difficult decision to undergo a double mastectomy to ensure her safety.

Belinda began her chemotherapy journey, facing challenges such as hair loss and allergic reactions but remaining steadfast in her determination to conquer cancer. Today, she leads a healthy life with minimal side effects. Belinda’s advice to women facing similar battles is to maintain a positive attitude and keep smiling, saying, “You have just got to manage yourself as best you can, eat well and don’t forget to be happy.”

Trudy Cummings’ story is one of tenacity and early detection. Diagnosed with Cervical Cancer almost a decade ago, Trudy faced a challenging path to diagnosis as her initial symptoms were attributed to hormonal imbalances. After persistent visits to specialists, she discovered the true nature of her illness. Her cancer was still in its early stages, allowing for surgical intervention. Trudy opted for surgery and continues to undergo regular check-ups, aware of the possibility of a recurrence.

All these women share a crucial message: early detection saves lives. Their journeys serve as reminders that cancer knows no face and that resilience and unwavering determination can overcome even the most daunting of obstacles. As we mark October as the month dedicated to raising awareness and celebrating cancer survivors, the stories of Marcel, Belinda, and Trudy serve as a testament to the strength of the human spirit in the face of adversity.