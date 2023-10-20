Bibi Hassan’s personal journey: From caretaker to cancer advocate

– Guyana Cancer Foundation’s inception, mission and expanding services

THE Guyana Cancer Foundation has emerged as a symbol of hope for individuals fighting cancer in society. Its founder and president, Bibi Hassan, holds a deep, personal connection to the cause as she assumed the role of caregiver to her mother at a young age when she received a Breast Cancer diagnosis.

In a recent interview, Hassan divulged her visionary plan to enhance accessibility to cancer treatment in Guyana.

The initiative she detailed originated in 2015 when Hassan was employed by the Avon Community Health Fund for a duration of 10 years until the dissolution of the company.

Nevertheless, Hassan’s diligent efforts at her previous job earned her the backing required to establish her own foundation.

Determined to preserve her efforts, Hassan, with the aid of her ex-employer and numerous contributors, established the Guyana Cancer Foundation. As of now, it serves as a sanctuary and knowledge center for cancer patients in Guyana and the wider Caribbean area.

Following the registration of the foundation, Hassan initiated an intensive screening programme that provides mammograms and sonograms to the general population. She also held a number of medical outreaches across the country.

Shortly thereafter, Hassan additionally established a cancer survivors’ club to offer essential aid to individuals who have triumphed and continue to combat the perilous illness.

In commemoration of breast cancer awareness month, Hassan takes charge and orchestrates multiple events and initiatives to provide assistance to patients.

The foundation this year collaborated with the Balwant Singh Hospital to provide 150 mammograms to women in need of medical assistance.

Under the theme Pink Power, Hassan has also been pushing for more awareness to encourage women to conduct regular exams.

“Early detection is power,” she said.

Hassan is encouraging women, especially those who might be at risk to continuously get mammograms and for those who are younger, she urged them to get breast ultra sounds.

Hassan also provides to support to persons who are diagnosed with different types of cancers who may need medical assistance, emotional and mental support.

Her foundation is supported by a number of local, private sector bodies and volunteers.

Over the years, Hassan noted that the foundation has garnered a number of sponsors varying from local artists as well as large enterprise.

Some of those sponsors are: ExxonMobil, Jergens, Hand -In Hand Insurance, Pixel Guyana Inc., GBTI Bank, Republic Bank, Shaw’s Media, KFC, Twins Manufacturing CHEMISTS, Team Mohamed’s, Always Sanitary Pads (Ansa Mcal), King’s Jewellery World, Bistro Cafe & Bar, Massy Distrubtion Guyana Inc, Massy Motors, Deluxe Trading, Outdoor Store and Pet Shop, Ramps Logistics, Toolsie Persaud Quarries INC.

In the future, Hassan plans to broaden the scope of her services to promote early detection of not just Breast Cancer, but also other cancers impacting women. Already she has plans to start a campaign to provide screening for Cervical Cancer. In January she intends to host outreaches to support this.

Driven by her own personal journey, Hassan revealed that she assumed the role of a caretaker for her mother at a tender age, following her diagnosis of breast cancer.

“My mom was diagnosed with breast cancer, stage two, and I was her care giver …my mom survived cancer. She had a mastectomy [and] she is now 79-years-old,” she told the Guyana Chronicle.

An emotional Hassan revealed that witnessing her mother’s suffering was the driving force behind her close involvement with breast cancer patients.

“I was there when all her hair fell out when she had to do chemotherapy. I was there all the time with her and she is a very strong woman and she has inspired me to help many women in Guyana,” she said adding: “She is my rock, she is my inspiration and I thank God for having her in my life at this time.”