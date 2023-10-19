Xi: China to take eight steps to support high-quality B&R cooperation

PRESIDENT Xi Jinping delivered a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Co-operation in Beijing on Wednesday. Here are the highlights.

The BRI aims to enhance policy, infrastructure, trade, financial and people-to-people connectivity, inject new impetus into the global economy, create new opportunities for global development, and build a new platform for international economic co-operation.

Over the past 10 years, the Belt and Road international co-operation has gotten off the ground, grown rapidly and produced fruitful outcomes.

The co-operation has extended from the Eurasian continent to Africa and Latin America, and more than 150 countries and over 30 international organisations have signed co-operation documents.

Over the past 10 years, the Belt and Road co-operation has progressed from “sketching the outline” to “filling in the details,” and blueprints have been turned into real projects.

A large number of signature projects and “small yet smart” people-centered programs have been launched.

GUIDING PRINCIPLES FOR HIGH-QUALITY BELT AND ROAD CO-OPERATION

Important guiding principles for high-quality Belt and Road co-operation have been laid down, which include the principle of “planning together, building together, and benefitting together,” the philosophy of open, green and clean co-operation, and the goal of pursuing high-standard, people-centered and sustainable co-operation.

The global network of connectivity built under the Belt and Road Initiative has injected fresh vitality into the millennia-old Silk Road in the new era.

When COVID-19 struck, the Belt and Road became a life-saving road. The Belt and Road Initiative represents humanity’s joint pursuit of development for all.

It has opened up a new path for exchanges among countries, and established a new framework for international co-operation.

China can only do well when the world is doing well. When China does well, the world will get even better.

CHINA IS OPENING ITS DOOR WIDER TO WORLD THROUGH BRL

Through Belt and Road co-operation, China is opening its door even wider to the world, with its inland regions turning from “fullbacks” into “forwards,” and coastal regions scaling new heights in their opening-up.

China has become a main trading partner of more than 140 countries and regions and a primary source of investment for more countries. Both Chinese investment overseas and foreign investment in China have boosted friendship, co-operation, confidence and hope.

When countries embrace co-operation and act in concert, a deep chasm can be turned into a thoroughfare, land-locked countries can become land-linked, and a place of underdevelopment can be transformed into a land of prosperity.

Countries taking the lead in economic development should give a hand to their partners who are yet to catch up. We should all treat each other as friends and partners, respect and support each other, and help each other succeed.

The Silk Road spirit of peace and co-operation, openness and inclusiveness, mutual learning and mutual benefit is the most important source of strength for Belt and Road co-operation.

Belt and Road co-operation is based on the belief that flame runs high when everyone adds wood to the fire and that mutual support can get us far.

Ideological confrontation, geopolitical rivalry and bloc politics are not a choice for us. What we stand against are unilateral sanctions, economic coercion and decoupling and supply chain disruption.

China will work with all parties involved to usher Belt and Road co-operation into a new stage of high-quality development, and make relentless efforts to achieve modernisation for all countries.