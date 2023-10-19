Businessman killed in robbery,

swift police response results in suspect’s arrest

A TRAGIC incident unfolded in Williamsburg, East Berbice, Corentyne, when a businessman was robbed and fatally beaten in the early hours of Wednesday.

Akbar Sain, a 59-year-old, well-respected proprietor of Sain Supermarket, lost his life in a horrifying turn of events.

The perpetrator, identified as Satesh Ramnarish, was swiftly captured, thanks to the determined and tactical response of the police in B Division. Ramnarish was found concealed behind a washing machine on the upper floor of the victim’s premises.

The distressing incident occurred around 02:30 hours when the police responded to reports of an attempted break-in. Upon arrival, they discovered signs of forced entry with the grill to the southern side of the businessman’s home pried open, and the glass door ajar. Tragically, they found Akbar Sain lying lifeless on the supermarket floor, his face bearing the telltale signs of a violent struggle, and the cashier area ransacked.

Senior Superintendent Shivpersaud Bacchus, Commander of B Division, shared with the media that a scuffle had ensued between the suspect and the businessman. During this confrontation, the assailant had brutally attacked Sain with a blunt object, resulting in his untimely demise.

As the police arrived at the scene and carried out their initial investigations, they conducted a thorough search of the premises. It was during this search that they made a startling discovery—Satesh Ramnarish hiding behind a washing machine.

Confronted by the law enforcement officers, the suspect put up resistance, leading to a confrontation that ended with the police firing a shot, hitting him in the right arm. A subsequent search of the suspect’s person yielded several rolls of cash, concealed in his crotch area and pockets.

Ramnarish was promptly transported for medical treatment but remained in custody to assist with further investigations. In a shocking turn of events, the suspect confessed to the crime. Additionally, the police’s search of the premises unearthed the businessman’s licensed firearm, along with eight .32 rounds.

Akbar Sain, a long-time resident of Williamsburg, was known for his dedication to his business, which had served the community for over two decades. Neighbours and friends described him as a humble, kind, generous, and always helpful individual. Following the tragic news of his passing, employees of the supermarket arrived in a state of shock and sadness.

The community members expressed their gratitude to the police for their rapid response to the crime scene, acknowledging the vital role played by law enforcement in swiftly capturing the suspect and providing some closure to the grieving community.