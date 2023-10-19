Gov’t intervention transforms Baracara into profitable farming community

The recent implementation of a new drainage network in Baracara, Region Six has resulted in farmers there generating $10 million from food production for the year to date.

In a community engagement last weekend with President Dr Irfaan Ali and regional officials, Chairman Marshall Thompson of the CDC disclosed that local crop production resulted in profitable sales for farmers and residents.

This became achievable through the intervention of the government in constructing a new drainage system and reclaiming land behind the community for agricultural purposes.

Thompson stated in a prior report to the Guyana Chronicle that the newly acquired lands were utilised to implement sustainable agricultural practices.

“… we used to cut down and burn, now the government (is) clearing an area of 150 acres for us and impoldering it so that we can farm in a new way. So even in the rainy season or the dry season we can still farm,” Thompson said.

This intervention has been welcomed since the riverine community was hit by severe flooding last year. Since then, farmers and fisherfolk are still struggling to recover from the disaster that had destroyed their livelihoods and upturned their lives.

Meanwhile, President Ali, while engaging residents, urged them to make lucrative investments in their household.

“I do not want you to waste the money that you’re earning,” the president said.

To further expand food production in the community, President Ali announced that the government will provide assistance to cultivate 400 acres of red beans in the community.

We are going to put the tractor and plough to work but I am not going to accept anything below four hundred acres of land in red beans. So, we’re going to put the land to work, we’re going to put the machinery, we are going to put the labour.”

In light of this context, Dr. Ali stated that the government will allocate funds for the acquisition of tractors and ploughs in order to facilitate the production process and aid in land preparation.

“We have to ensure that we not only make the investment but that we make the investment work for us,” he added.

Further, he indicated that the purpose of what was being done was to put land back into production and bring productivity back to communities.

To this end, he noted that there are three factors of production of which labour and land are two and noted that if the land is not in a state of readiness, labour cannot be deployed and if the land is in a state of readiness and labour is lapsing, then the community is not taking advantage of the land.

As such, he stressed the need for labour support from members of the community to which they affirmed and applauded the move by the president.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha, who also attended the community engagement, revealed that Baracara has seen an increase in its local food production.

“Baracara is an area I know growing up in Region Six was one of the most productive areas in Region Six and when we came in April, we said we will go about working with the farmers to make this area once again productive and we are on the verge of reaching there.”

He added: “We have seen an increase in production of crops that we have been producing and that is testimony to the government’s commitment to increasing our food supply.”

Farmers in the community were affected severely by flooding last year. The high waters caused losses for many farmers and households.