Guyana ‘on guard’ amid increased Venezuelan military presence at border

says regional heads, international partners being engaged

AMID social media reports of the mobilisation of increased personnel and execution of military exercises by Venezuelan troops in close vicinity to Guyana’s borders, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said that the country remains ‘on guard’ and has shared the increased military activities by Venezuela taking place on its border with the Caribbean Community (CARlCOM) and other international partners.

In a statement on Wednesday evening, the Ministry said: The Government wishes to advise that every piece of information is taken seriously and is being examined in detail. The Guyana Defence Force has also been reviewing these reports.”

According to the statement, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation requested an explanation of the Venezuelan Ambassador who claimed that the mobilisation of troops was geared towards curbing illegal mining operations.

Although the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has yet to deliver a decree on the Guyana-Venezuela border controversy, the Bolivarian Republic has continued its claim over the country’s territory.

In April of this year, the World Court ruled that the case Guyana brought before it seeking to affirm the validity of the 1899 Arbitral Award settling the boundaries between it and Venezuela was admissible.

This meant that the court could move forward with hearing the substantive case on its merits, of whether the 1899 arbitral award settling the boundaries of the two countries is valid and binding.

Guyana is seeking a final and binding judgement that the 1899 Arbitral Award, which established the location of the land boundary between then British Guiana and Venezuela, remains valid and that the Essequibo region belongs to Guyana and not Venezuela.