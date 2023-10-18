Traffic Chief urges ranks’ visibility during roadway exercises

TRAFFIC Chief, Senior Superintendent Mahendra Singh has restated the necessity for ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) to maintain visibility during traffic exercises on the roadways.

He underscored the grave consequences that await ranks who neglect to follow proper procedure.

Senior Superintendent Singh was at the time providing an update on the traffic situation in Guyana on the GPF’s radio station on Monday.

The traffic chief stressed that any violation would be a disregard of direct orders from the Commissioner of Police (Ag), Clifton Hicken, who has explicitly stated that no rank should hide during enforcement exercises.

He emphasised, “We have tried our level best to ensure all our ranks understand the need, that what they are doing is not meant to be prejudiced towards the public. They must be very open in spaces which (are) appropriate where they are in full view of those who are also within range of the radars…..”

Singh guaranteed that any police officer avoiding the order will face severe departmental disciplinary consequences.

“If we were to be made aware directly where it is occurring, the necessary action would be taken promptly to ensure realignment of the rank’s behaviour and or compliance for all future exercises,” he stated.

“We wouldn’t just be speaking to the rank and or his supervisor in the particular spaces. There will be something in writing, for if there is a recurrence, which we do hope doesn’t happen, serious action will be taken, that is to say, departmental charges and or any other form of action that is deemed appropriate at the time. It’s not the appropriate thing to do. The rank ought not to be in hiding,” he reaffirmed.

Meanwhile, over the past week, 651 cases of speeding were observed while 30 cases of driving under the influence (DUI) were reported by police ranks across the country.

Educational discussions will persist with organisations, minibus operators, and drivers throughout the nation.