East Bank Demerara squatters relocation underway

Housing Minister reiterates zero tolerance against squatting

IN accordance with President Dr. Irfaan Ali and his government’s goal of ensuring land ownership for all Guyanese citizens, the Ministry of Housing and Water commenced the relocation process for squatters on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD) last Sunday.

The Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, explained that, in order to have started the land allocation process for the residents who are living close to the Grove, Little Diamond, Great Diamond, Farm, Herstelling, and Covent Garden Sea Dams, they had previously expressed an interest in owning their own land.

According to Croal, “I met and engaged with up to 100 families, and we started the allocation process for persons who would have previously expressed interest in receiving land.”

He continued, “these families were first contacted earlier this year at the Herstelling/Farm Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC), where they were assisted to submit their application for house lots, and they also indicated their interest in the turn-key homes and/or residential lots.”

Before the allocation started, he explained the Ministry of Housing and Water’s steps for the relocation process. Minister Croal expressed his utmost happiness for the families that are relocating. According to him, “I am happy for these families and the families to come; it is an opportunity for them to better their lives and their children’s lives. This is about moving forward in the right direction, and we, at the Ministry of Housing, have pledged to work with them to ensure that the process is a smooth one for them.”

While the Minister and his ministry are working assiduously to ensure that the people benefit from a smooth process, he also took the opportunity to reaffirm that the Ministry of Housing has a zero-tolerance stand against squatting.

Additionally, he mentioned his commitment to collaborating with all regions in Guyana to address the problem of squatting.

The Minister also stated that, on a Sunday, the surveyors who are working for the Ministry will show each allottee his/her plot of land. He noted, “as it relates to critical infrastructure, that will be installed immediately.”

Additionally, Minister Croal mentioned that 45 more families have begun the application process for low-income housing units.

He explained that the primary applicant from each family could retrieve his/her lot number and begin the documentation procedure during the exercise.

The lands that were distributed last Sunday are in Little Diamond, East Bank Demerara, and each has dimensions of 42 x 80 square feet.

In January of this year, an inventory found approximately 317 structures, including 57 owned by Venezuelan immigrants, on the reserves at Little Diamond (15 structures), Great Diamond (49 structures), Grove (96 structures), Herstelling Sea Dam (86 structures), Farm Sea Dam (45 structures), and Covent Garden (7 structures). Of the 317 structures, close to thirty are unoccupied.

Earlier this year, President Dr. Irfaan Ali assigned multiple agencies to engage with the families to be relocated, emphasising the importance of clearing encumbrances from river defences, which are vital infrastructure components.