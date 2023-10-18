Empowering Communities and Preserving Biodiversity: Guyana’s Vision for Sustainable Forests

Guyana’s Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030, a comprehensive roadmap for a more united, inclusive, sustainable, and prosperous nation, is gaining momentum as the Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) sheds light on two crucial projects aimed at enhancing Sustainable Forest Management (SFM) and bolstering the achievement of LCDS targets.

The LCDS, which builds on prior successes like the Monitoring Verification and Reporting System (MRVS), a cornerstone of Guyana’s initial low-carbon economy, is setting the stage for a greener and more sustainable future for the country.

The first of these initiatives revolves around the implementation of a National Forest Inventory (NFI) within state forests, an endeavor focused on improving planning, utilization, and the evaluation of forest resources. Collaborating with key stakeholders, the Guyana Forestry Commission (GFC) designed the NFI methodology in 2018. This multi-year project employs a systematic sampling design, selecting cluster points within state forests above the fourth parallel, organized on a ten-kilometer by ten-kilometer grid.

Data collection began in 2019 and was accelerated in 2021. As of September 2023, data collection for Regions 1, 2, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 has been successfully completed, marking the conclusion of the Data Collection Phase. This invaluable information will support ongoing data processing and analysis.

The findings and published reports from this NFI are expected to provide the most up-to-date, large-scale baseline survey of state forests in over five decades. These findings promise to offer stakeholders a more informed basis for determining the productive capacity of forest areas in terms of quantity and quality of forest produce. Additionally, the data will serve as a baseline inventory for financial analysis and Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) development. Government entities will also benefit from this information for biodiversity preservation, zoning, and valuation efforts.

In another significant move, the GFC and the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) have teamed up for the National Forest Restoration Initiative (NFRI). This collaboration aligns with the LCDS’s commitment to sustainable forestry and low-impact mining, with a focus on reclaiming and reforesting previously mined areas.

The NFRI strives to restore forests predominantly using native tree species, thereby integrating these activities as alternative livelihoods for forest-dependent communities. The project is already underway in Region 10, with the Dakoura area undergoing land preparation for approximately 23.3 hectares of reforestation. Planting and site maintenance are slated to commence soon. To support this initiative, the GFC and GGMC have established two Seedling Stations at the Yarrowkabra Training Centre (YTC) and in Wismar. Preliminary activities are also being carried out in other regions.

One of the noteworthy aspects of the NFRI is its commitment to empowering local communities. Community members will receive training in seedling collection, care, planting, and monitoring throughout the project’s lifespan, with initial beneficiaries hailing from West Watooka, Canvascity, Silvertown, and Block 22.

The Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR), the Guyana Forestry Commission (GFC), and the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) remain committed to collaborative efforts with other government agencies and stakeholders, particularly at the community level. Together, they aim to efficiently advance the implementation of LCDS 2030 and uplift the livelihoods of Guyanese citizens. As Guyana continues on its path towards sustainability, these initiatives play a pivotal role in shaping a greener, more prosperous future for the nation.