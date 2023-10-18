Fire Service celebrates 49 anniversary with educational demonstration

In commemoration of their 49th year of fire prevention observances in Guyana, the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) organized a special media demonstration and simulation exercise at their headquarters on Homestretch Avenue, themed ‘For the Future of Our Nation, Practice Fire Safety and Prevention.’

The event aimed to dispel misconceptions and inform the public about the functioning of the GFS. Clive McDonald, Divisional Fire Officer in charge of operations in Georgetown, highlighted the primary objectives of the exercise. He stated, “We would like to clear up the myth that the fire tender arrives at scenes without water. The fire tender carries 400 gallons of water upon arrival at a scene and pumps 250 gallons per minute.”

Officer McDonald explained the four stages of a fire: ignition, growth, fully developed, and the decaying stage. He emphasized that when the GFS arrives at the scene, the fire is often in its developed stage, requiring them to access additional water sources for firefighting.

A practical demonstration illustrated the limited water capacity of the fire tender. With the water pump operating at full capacity, the demonstration showed that the water was exhausted in about two minutes and 48 seconds, depleting the tank to less than a quarter full. Officer McDonald clarified, “we cannot exhaust the tank’s water because of the mechanical makeup of the fire tender; we cannot prime from an open source.”

In cases where there is no nearby water supply, the GFS has two water bowsers at their station to support the fire tenders. However, Officer McDonald acknowledged that even with 2,000 gallons of water, it can be challenging to combat fully developed building fires and protect other structures in danger.

The Divisional Officer emphasized that while these demonstrations are not new for GFS, recent fires and public misconceptions prompted the exercise. The aim was to reassure the public, educate them about the firefighting process, and address their concerns.

Officer McDonald underscored the dedication of the GFS to tackling fires efficiently and minimizing damage and casualties. He assured the public that they approach each fire call with the intent of bringing the situation under control as swiftly as possible.

The event also featured the Chief Fire Officer, Mr. Gregory Wickham, and a team of firefighters in attendance.