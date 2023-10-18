Grove main access road work finished

THE infrastructural works on the western side of the Grove Main Access Road were finished on Monday as planned, effectively restoring the unobstructed movement of traffic.

The failure of the section was caused by the road’s design, which hindered its capacity to handle the excessive weight carried by trucks.

Works were conducted by the Ministry of Public Works Special Projects Unit (SPU).

“So, we completed the section yesterday [Monday] afternoon that we opened up. After we open it up, it will have some consolidation. Consolidation means it will have some settlement in the area. So today my guys have gone up there, so they will top up the existing crusher run to have a smooth transition,” Senior Engineer and Head of the SPU, Colin Gittens, explained during an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI) on Tuesday.

Gittens highlighted that the works on the failed section included excavation of the area, sand- filling, compacting the sand layer, loam-filling with a layer of fabric that was later compacted, and the laying of the crusher run, which was then left overnight to consolidate.

Another layer of crusher run was laid Tuesday (yesterday) morning to further ensure a smooth transition.

Additionally, Gittens highlighted that the SPU team has identified other sections of the western side of the road that are showing signs of failure, which he assured would be addressed promptly.

“We are going to repeat the same thing but at different sections,” he noted. Meanwhile, truck drivers are urged to be mindful of the weight limit to avoid the continued damage to roads across the country, especially in and around the Grove/Diamond area.