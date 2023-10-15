Man dies after garbage truck crashes into trench

AN early-morning accident on Saturday along the Cullen Public Road on the Essequibo Coast has resulted in the death of 33-year-old Angel Azocar, an employee of Puran Brothers Disposal Service.

A statement from Police Headquarters on Saturday noted that the accident occurred aabout 05:00hrs.

It is reported that the driver of the garbage truck, identified as Rambeer Singh, a 45-year-old from Lima, Essequibo Coast, lost control and crashed into a trench; at the time, three other employees were inside the vehicle’s cabin.

They have been identified as Govie Daniels, a 39-year-old of Richmond, Essequibo Coast; Isaiah Latchman, 26, of Pomona Housing Scheme, Essequibo Coast and the now deceased, Azocar.

Police said the driver was speeding east along the northern driving lane of the road; the driver claimed that he applied brakes, but lost control while doing so.

This caused the vehicle to end up in a nearby trench on the northern side of the road. As a result, the driver and occupants were taken out of the vehicle by public-spirited citizens with the assistance of the region’s Fire Service.

However, Azocar was trapped in an unconscious state inside the cabin; his body was later removed and everyone was transported to the Suddie Public Hospital, where Azocar was pronounced dead.

The driver and the others were treated for minor injuries and sent away. The body of Azocar is currently at the Suddie Mortuary awaiting a post-mortem. The driver is in police custody assisting with the investigation.