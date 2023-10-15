MoM initiative excels in Region Six

-President Ali says some 20 families received help

RECOGNIZING the barriers that are being destroyed and the ever-lasting bonds being created, President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, commended the Men on Mission (MoM) programme in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) for assisting approximately 20 families so far.

During an engagement with residents of Port Mourant on Saturday, the President recognized the manner in which MoM has excelled and the sustainable and strong communities that are being built because of the initiative.

“They [MoM] have been doing some good work…helping about 20 families in this region,” the Head of State said while adding: “This region has performed most outstandingly [with the] Men on a Mission programme, they have created a very strong leadership for the men here.”

Just last month a single mother of three received a house, compliments of the MoM initiative. Notably, the Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha was a part of the opening of “a brand-new home” and delivered the keys to the owner and her family.

During one of President Ali’s trips to Region Six, Sadna Rambarran, a single mother of three from Lesbeholden, Black Bush Polder, approached him. Minister Mustapha stated that she had recently lost a child and was having trouble making ends meet and surviving.

The single mother explained her situation to the President, who promised to get his team to investigate and build a home for her and her children, Minister Mustapha had said then.

“When the President was in Region Six on one of his visits, the mother met him and asked for him to help her get a house, President Ali asked me to find someone who is capable and will be ready to build a house for the family. I spoke with Mr. Shaw, who is also a contractor with the Ministry of Agriculture and he agreed to build the house for the single mother,” he had noted.

The two-bedroom house was built and furnished with all amenities, inclusive of light and water, at an approximate cost of eight million dollars.