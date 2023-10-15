News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Cop under ‘close arrest’ after gun, ammo found in car
The gun and ammo found inside the cop’s car
The gun and ammo found inside the cop’s car

A POLICE constable from Regional Division No. 2 (Pomeroon-Supenaam) is presently under ‘close arrest’ after he was found in possession of a black air pistol.

Police Headquarters reported that a search of the cop’s car was conducted on Friday around 16:15hrs when a black air pistol was found in the glove compartment.

Two live 9MM rounds of ammunition were subsequently found on the floor of the driver’s side of the vehicle and in the panel of the driver’s side door.

The officer, who is attached to the general duties section of the division, was told of the offence committed and escorted to Anna Regina Police Station, where he is assisting with the investigation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.