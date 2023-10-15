Cop under ‘close arrest’ after gun, ammo found in car

A POLICE constable from Regional Division No. 2 (Pomeroon-Supenaam) is presently under ‘close arrest’ after he was found in possession of a black air pistol.

Police Headquarters reported that a search of the cop’s car was conducted on Friday around 16:15hrs when a black air pistol was found in the glove compartment.

Two live 9MM rounds of ammunition were subsequently found on the floor of the driver’s side of the vehicle and in the panel of the driver’s side door.

The officer, who is attached to the general duties section of the division, was told of the offence committed and escorted to Anna Regina Police Station, where he is assisting with the investigation.