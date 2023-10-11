Woman, 56, dies in Lusignan accident

A 56-year-old woman of Annandale Railway Embankment, East Coast Demerara (ECD), lost her life Monday evening when a speeding driver reportedly crashed into her while she was crossing the Lusignan Railway Embankment road.

Police said that the accident occurred around 18:15hrs and involved a motor vehicle with trade plate (KICS-2) driven by a 25-year-old woman of Non Pareil, East Coast Demerara.

The dead woman was identified as Pulwantie Ramjan.

The police noted that enquiries disclosed that the Vehicle (KICS-2) driven by the 25-year-old woman was proceeding east along the northern side of the Lusignan Railway Embankment (reportedly at a rate of speed of 50KM/PH) when the driver stated that at a close distance, the 56-year-old woman crossed the road from north to south, into the path of her vehicle which resulted in the left side front colliding with the woman.

The 56-year-old pedestrian was flung into the air, subsequently fell onto the road surface and received injuries to her body.

Emergency Medical Technicians were summoned to the scene where they pronounced the 56-year-old Pulwantie Ramjan dead.

The woman’s body was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Mortuary.

A breathalyser test conducted on the female driver showed no trace of alcohol. Further investigations are ongoing.