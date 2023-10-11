Gov’t infrastructural projects transforming lives in Charity

THE Government of Guyana, led by the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C), continues its efforts to enhance the quality of life in communities by investing in infrastructure development.

Residents of Charity on the Essequibo Coast, in Region Two, are expressing their appreciation for the government’s initiatives to rebuild roads, making access to their homes easier and more convenient.

The Guyana Chronicle spoke with residents of Charity who shared their gratitude for the ongoing infrastructure improvements in their community.

Edward Albert, an attendant at Charity Hospital, recounted the challenges he faced due to the poor state of the roads.

He explained how he had to allocate a significant portion of his earnings to repair the damages his vehicle sustained while navigating the rough terrain.

Albert stated, “Getting these roads is very beneficial to all of us, especially the children going to school. The previous roads were causing me to buy vehicle parts every month, and I know it’s not just me. We are all happy for these roads, and we thank the government for the great work they are doing for Guyanese across the country.”

While celebrating the progress, Albert also made an appeal to fellow residents to refrain from dumping sand and dirt along the newly constructed roadways.

He emphasised the importance of preserving the infrastructure by saying, “Now that we have good roads, some individuals, including private business owners, are dumping sand and mud on the roadsides for days, forcing drivers to drive onto the pavement. This can harm the roads in the long run. Let’s clear the roads within 24 hours if we need sand.”

Another resident, Heston Boyce, a labourer, praised the government for fulfilling its promises to rebuild the roads.

Boyce acknowledged the positive impact on schoolchildren and the relief from difficulties caused by deteriorating roads during rainy seasons. He expressed gratitude, saying, “It’s one thing to hear a government say they will do something for you, but to actually see it happening is a very nice sight.”

Boyce also requested attention to be directed towards roads in the old scheme leading to the main road, citing the challenges faced by residents in that area.

Bruce, a taxi driver serving the Charity market area, spoke about the significant improvements in his daily work since the road upgrades. He recounted the financial burden of vehicle repairs caused by the previous road conditions and expressed happiness that this government is delivering tangible improvements. He said, “We are thankful to President Ali and his government. It feels good to know that this government is giving us what we need.”

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, emphasised the government’s commitment to community development and employment generation through infrastructure projects.

He stated, “President Ali and Vice President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo are working diligently to ensure that every community throughout Guyana is developed. We are also ensuring that through these community development projects, we are creating employment for the people in the respective communities.”

The government’s dedication to improving infrastructure and the livelihoods of its citizens is receiving praise from residents, who hope to see continued progress in their community.