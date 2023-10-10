News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Sen. Parker honours Amb. Michael Brotherson for outstanding community service
NYS Senator Kevin Parker (right) presents a proclamation to Consul General of Guyana to New York Michael E. Brotherson, at his Manhattan Office
NYS Senator Kevin Parker (right) presents a proclamation to Consul General of Guyana to New York Michael E. Brotherson, at his Manhattan Office

NEW York State (NYS) Senator Kevin Parker bestowed a prestigious recognition on Ambassador Michael E. Brotherson, Consulate General of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana to New York, recently, for his extraordinary commitment to community service.
Ambassador Brotherson’s notable contributions to the Cooperative Republic of Guyana and his dedicated service within the ministry have greatly influenced the progress and development of the nation.

According to a release, a proclamation was presented to Ambassador Brotherson at his Manhattan office. The career diplomat with 20 years of service was also honoured at the Emancipation Day of Guyana in August for the work he is doing in the community.

Reflecting on the achievements and commitment of Ambassador Brotherson, Sen. Parker expressed his deep admiration. “I am incredibly impressed by Ambassador Michael E. Brotherson’s exceptional dedication to community service. His tireless efforts to foster economic and social development in Guyana and his commitment to serving the Guyanese Diaspora are commendable. I am honored to recognize his outstanding contributions and grateful to have him as a valued member of our community,” said Sen. Parher.
Ambassador Brotherson started his career in the Foreign Service as a Foreign Service Officer II in 1991. Throughout the years, he has held numerous senior positions within the Ministry, including serving as a Senior Foreign Officer in the Office of the President.

The ambassador’s exceptional leadership skills and strategic vision were demonstrated through his instrumental role in overseeing Guyana’s launch of its Low Carbon Development Strategy.
In July 2022, Ambassador Brotherson was appointed Consul General at the Consulate General of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana in New York. The consulate is a vital hub for developments and events in Guyana and the Guyanese Diaspora. Its mission is to provide comprehensive services, historical context, and information on various programmes while encouraging groups and individuals to register for engagement.

Sen. Parker, who represents the ethnically diverse Brooklyn district comprising sections of Flatbush, East Flatbush, Kensington, Ditmas Park, Midwood, Flatlands, Canarsie, Georgetown, Old Mill Basin, Mill Basin, Marine Park, and Bergen Beach, recognizes Ambassador Brotherson as a trailblazer and an influential figure within the Cooperative Republic of Guyana and the Guyanese Diaspora. (Caribbean Life news)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.