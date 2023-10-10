Sen. Parker honours Amb. Michael Brotherson for outstanding community service

NEW York State (NYS) Senator Kevin Parker bestowed a prestigious recognition on Ambassador Michael E. Brotherson, Consulate General of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana to New York, recently, for his extraordinary commitment to community service.

Ambassador Brotherson’s notable contributions to the Cooperative Republic of Guyana and his dedicated service within the ministry have greatly influenced the progress and development of the nation.

According to a release, a proclamation was presented to Ambassador Brotherson at his Manhattan office. The career diplomat with 20 years of service was also honoured at the Emancipation Day of Guyana in August for the work he is doing in the community.

Reflecting on the achievements and commitment of Ambassador Brotherson, Sen. Parker expressed his deep admiration. “I am incredibly impressed by Ambassador Michael E. Brotherson’s exceptional dedication to community service. His tireless efforts to foster economic and social development in Guyana and his commitment to serving the Guyanese Diaspora are commendable. I am honored to recognize his outstanding contributions and grateful to have him as a valued member of our community,” said Sen. Parher.

Ambassador Brotherson started his career in the Foreign Service as a Foreign Service Officer II in 1991. Throughout the years, he has held numerous senior positions within the Ministry, including serving as a Senior Foreign Officer in the Office of the President.

The ambassador’s exceptional leadership skills and strategic vision were demonstrated through his instrumental role in overseeing Guyana’s launch of its Low Carbon Development Strategy.

In July 2022, Ambassador Brotherson was appointed Consul General at the Consulate General of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana in New York. The consulate is a vital hub for developments and events in Guyana and the Guyanese Diaspora. Its mission is to provide comprehensive services, historical context, and information on various programmes while encouraging groups and individuals to register for engagement.

Sen. Parker, who represents the ethnically diverse Brooklyn district comprising sections of Flatbush, East Flatbush, Kensington, Ditmas Park, Midwood, Flatlands, Canarsie, Georgetown, Old Mill Basin, Mill Basin, Marine Park, and Bergen Beach, recognizes Ambassador Brotherson as a trailblazer and an influential figure within the Cooperative Republic of Guyana and the Guyanese Diaspora. (Caribbean Life news)