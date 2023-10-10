From DJ to Craftsman: Troy Roberts’ pandemic-inspired journey to furniture artistry

A tale of resilience, creativity in Linden



By Odellis Dos Santos

IN a world where a craftsman’s work stands as a testament to unwavering commitment to perfection, Troy Roberts has emerged as a true artisan.

His remarkable journey, catalysed by the COVID-19 pandemic, has transformed him from an individual without a job into a skilled furniture craftsman, crafting one-of-a-kind masterpieces that capture the essence of dedication and creativity.

Born and raised in the mining town of Linden, Troy’s early aspiration was to become a medical doctor, driven by his passion for Science and Mathematics.

He excelled in his secondary education at The Mackenzie High School and following his secondary schooling, guided by his mother’s encouragement, he enrolled at the Linden Technical Institute (LTI), where he completed a course in Mechanical Engineering, earning certificates in Motor and Vehicle Work Parts 1 and 2, a Craft Certificate in Internal Combustion Engines, and Auto Mechanic Engineering in 1995.

Troy’s professional journey commenced at Sparta Global Bus Service, where he spent a decade honing his skills. His natural talent and expertise led him to become one of the youngest supervisors within just two years of joining the company.

A Family Legacy

Mechanics ran in Troy’s blood, as his father, Patrick Roberts, was also a mechanic at the Linden Bauxite Company. This familial connection to mechanics coincided with a deep love for music, fostering Troy’s dual passions. He evolved into a sought-after DJ known as ‘Movement Sounds,’ spinning tunes at various events, including school parties, weddings, and even local government elections. After a decade at Sparta Global, Troy decided to focus entirely on his music career, which became his primary source of income.

The year 2020 brought an unprecedented global pandemic, prompting governments worldwide to enforce stay-at-home orders and shutter businesses. For self-employed individuals like Troy, uncertainty loomed, and the question of “what’s next” weighed heavily.

The Genesis of a New Chapter

As the pandemic brought Troy’s music business to a standstill, he found himself embarking on a kitchen renovation project. Struggling to find a skilled joiner, he decided to take matters into his own hands. He recounted, “My love for being crafty led me to decide to build my kitchen with the help of a friend who was a tradesman.” Upon completing the renovation, his friend was astounded by Troy’s craftsmanship and encouraged him to explore furniture-making full-time.

With limited experience in the field but an unwavering determination, Troy turned to online resources, primarily YouTube and Pinterest, for guidance. Taking on small projects from acquaintances, what started as a humble desire to build his dream kitchen blossomed into a thriving family business named ‘Movements Exquisite Designs.’ True to its name, the business produces exquisite furniture, including kitchen cupboards, highlands, beds, coffee tables, benches, bookcases, and more, all meticulously crafted from locally and internationally sourced fine wood.

Troy’s latest passion is the art of inlaying different pieces of wood, further expanding his skills. Inlay, a decorative technique, involves embedding materials of different colours or types into surfaces to create ornamental designs or patterns. Inspired by scraps of wood in his yard, Troy crafted a coffee table, presenting it to President Dr. Irfaan Ali on June 17, 2023, at his office.

Expensive Hobbies

In an interview with the Guyana Chronicle, Troy revealed his love for constructing toy airplanes using Styrofoam, cardboard, and aluminum. This hobby, nurtured since childhood by building “go carts” and fueled by a passion for art, garnered attention from prominent figures such as Captain Gerry Gouveia, former Prime Minister Mr. Samuel Hinds, and even the United States Pentagon. Troy’s largest creation, an 18-foot airplane, soars to heights of 3,000 feet and comes equipped with motors for guided flights. Pursuing this hobby, however, came at a cost, with the 18-footer alone exceeding $3 million in expenses. Nevertheless, Troy’s participation in various events has earned him accolades and prizes.

A Craftsman’s Legacy

Though ‘Movements Exquisite Designs’ is a young business, Troy envisions a bright future. His ambitions include establishing his furniture brand, competing with renowned names like Ashley Furniture Store. He plans to expand the business by relocating to a larger workshop and opening a showroom for his designs, thereby creating employment opportunities for Linden’s youth.

Troy is also committed to giving back to the community, with plans for a mentorship programme targeting LTI graduates in the field of craftsmanship. Additionally, he hopes to secure funding for his model airplane creations, potentially opening new avenues for construction and marketing.

For those seeking stylish and quality furniture at reasonable prices, Troy can be reached at telephone number +592 627-0634 or through his social media platform ‘Movement Exquisite Designs’ on Facebook. Troy Roberts’ inspiring journey from unemployment to becoming a master craftsman serves as a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the transformative power of creativity, even in the face of adversity.