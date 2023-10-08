T&T manufacturers confident in Guyana’s investment climate

SEVERAL members of the Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers Association (TTMA) on trade mission to Guyana have expressed confidence in Guyana’s investment climate.

At a recent engagement organised by ActionInvest at Rayne Inn, East Bank Demerara, the visiting mission was briefed on Guyana’s investment opportunities and incentives, taxation, audit advisory, and the regulations and guidelines that are in place.

Sanjhiv Sinanan of Trinidad Label Company stressed that there are numerous opportunities for investors locally, emphasising his observation of the growth in the nation’s economy. “Guyana’s investment climate is actually ripe I would say at this point in time. There seems to be a lot of opportunities for investors [and] I would certainly urge investors to invest in Guyana. It’s a huge opportunity for growth and, for me, it’s the fastest-growing economy in the world. I would say invest and just make sure you follow all the regulations,” Sinanan told the Department of Public Information (DPI) on Wednesday last.

Chief Executive Officer of DSB Marketing Limited, Sharmilla Boodlal, said, “I have heard directly from the auditors, I have heard directly from the minister, I have heard from other key players in the market and it seems that the climate is perfect for investment. Trinidad market really is saturated somewhat and people who are in business are looking to expand their reach, and Guyana has the resources, they have the space and we have the expertise.”

Director of KAIS Manufacturing Limited, Melissa Edwards, said there is a lot of focus on Guyana from all over the world and she too is excited to be part of its investment drive.

“Come to Guyana that’s the first thing you have to do… Guyana is ever-growing; I see constant growth and development and every business, every company, every individual has an opportunity here no matter how small,” Edwards told DPI.

The event saw presentations from various agencies like the Guyana Office for Investment, the Guyana National Bureau of Standards, and the Government Analyst Food and Drug Department. (DPI)