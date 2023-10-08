Music Producer Incubator Programme launched

THE Ministry of Education’s Allied Arts Unit, in collaboration with Kross Kolor Records, on Saturday, launched the Music Producer Incubator Programme in Secondary Schools.

Over the next six months, 13 students from several secondary schools will undergo training in music production and recording engineering, to become independent emerging producers capable of creating professional-sounding rhythm tracks.

During the launch, Head of the Unit of the Allied Arts, Mr Nicholas Fraser, said that it was in keeping with the Ministry of Education’s vision of ensuring students are exposed to some aspect of music before graduating secondary school. He explained that the Unit’s Music Coordinator, Mr Joel Gonasalves, was part of the team which is spearheading the programme.

Every Saturday, the students will be trained at the Unit of Allied Arts located in the Queen’s College compound.

The Chief Executive Officer of Kross Kolor, Mr Burchmore Simon, who is a local music teacher and producer, will be the lead instructor on the programme. He stated that the Music Producer Incubator Programme was made possible through UNESCO and CARICOM, and was being administered by the University of the West Indies.

The course will cover basic music theory, and the use of keyboard controllers to make rhythm tracks within standard music creation/audio software. It will also feature audio engineering basics for sound recording, music marketing basics, and understanding the functions of music industry specialists like producers, arrangers, publishers, road managers and music managers.

Mr Simon explained that the selection process for the students started earlier this year and thirteen of the best students were selected to participate in the programme.

Upon the successful completion of the Music Producer Incubator Programme, five of the best students will be presented with music production equipment. These students will also be registered with a regional performing rights organisation.

Speaking to several students, many of them expressed their enthusiasm to be a part of the programme. Sixteen-year-old Justin Whyte from St Rose’s High School expressed his passion for music and noted that a programme such as this will help propel his career.

Rehaicia Romain, a Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination student at The Bishops’ High School excitedly said she was grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the programme.