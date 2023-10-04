Shemar Joseph benefits from ‘Project Cricket Gear’

YOUNG National fast bowler Shemar Joseph was gifted one complete cricket kit, compliments of Cricket Equipment Guyana.

At a simple ceremony held recently, the gear was handed over by Ajay Gainda, owner and Managing Director of the company located at Bel Air Rubis Gas Station, Rupert Craig Highway.

The Berbician rise to fame resulted from his hard work and commitment. He only recently made his debut for Guyana Amazon Warriors.

Gainda said that his company is pleased to be part of the development of this talented cricketer who expressed his gratitude for the kit.

Total cricket-related items received/purchased so far: $370,000 in cash, 13 coloured cricket uniforms, two trophies, 17 pairs of cricket boots, 31 pairs of batting pads, 32 cricket bats, 29 pairs of batting gloves, 23 thigh pads, three pairs of wicket-keeping pads, five arm guards, two boxes, 10 cricket bags, six bat rubbers, six helmets and one softball cricket bat.

In addition to the above, $600,000 worth in gear was donated by Sheik Mohamed, former National wicket-keeper/batsman. All cash collected is being used to purchase cricket gear requested and not available at the time.

To date, 68 young players from all three counties of Guyana have benefited from three junior gear bags, two trophies, four arm guards, 27 bats, two boxes, five helmets, 23 pairs of cricket shoes, 15 pairs of batting pads, two thigh pads, one bat rubber, 24 pairs of batting gloves and two pairs of wicket-keeping gloves.

In addition, two clubs in the Pomeroon area benefited from two used bats. Pomeroon, Leguan and Wakenam Cricket Committees and Cotton Tree Die Hard also received one box of red cricket balls each; Cold Fusion Cricket Club 13 coloured uniforms while RHCCCC got three boxes of balls, 15 white cricket shirts, one pair of junior batting pads, one pair of wicket-keeping gloves and a set of stumps and bails. Other beneficiaries are the Essequibo Cricket Board, the Town of Lethem and youth coach, Travis Persaud, softball teams in the Upper Corentyne area, No.65 Young Titans and Just Try CC.

Cricket-related items, used or new, are distributed free of cost to young and promising cricketers in Guyana. Skills, discipline and education are important characteristics of the recipients. Talent spotting is being done across the country and club leaders also assist in identifying talent. Progressive and well managed cricket clubs with a youth programme, will also benefit.

Anyone interested in contributing can contact Anil Beharry on 623 6875 or Kishan Das on 1 718 664 0896.