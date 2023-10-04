Albion beat Rose Hall Town to lift Berbice Under-17 title

Albion defeated Rose Hall Town Bakewell by 94 runs to lift the Berbice Cricket Board Under -17 inter club tournament for 2023.

The final was played at the breezy Cotton Tree Cricket Ground in West Berbice, home of the Tournament sponsor, Ali’s Bakery.

Albion won the toss and elected to bat first in sunny conditions. They immediately lost Ari Kadir, run out for nought, but Tameshwar Mangal and Damion Cecil added 30 for the second wicket before Cecil was bowled by Kolmanchand Ramnarace for 7.

Solid batting from Afraz Budhoo 34(four sixes and a four), Devin Lallbehari 16, Mangal 28, and A. Jawahir 55 (2×6’s, 4×4 fours) led Albion to a solid 209 all out in 49.4 overs. Bowling for Rose Hall Town Bakewell, Kolmanchand Ramnarace took 5 for 54 from 10 overs while Deeraj Ramjit claimed 2 wickets for 38. Raj Tika and Guyana Under-17 vice-captain Matthew Pottaya took a wicket apiece for 30 and 21 runs respectively.

Needing to score 210 from their allotted 50 overs, Rose Hall Town Bakewell lost opener Mario Butcher caught off the bowling of N. Isphik for nought at 4 for 1 in the second over.

Nelroy Hicks was then run out for 10 while Guyana Under-15 player Ramzan Koober was also run out for 13 as Rose Hall Town was reduced to 30 for 3 in the 6th over. A well-played innings of 44 from Pottaya eventually led his team to 115 all out from 37 overs as he ran out of partners.

National Under-15 wicket-keeper Sohail Mohamed was the only other batsman to reach double figures with 10. Bowling for Albion, Kumar Deopersaud with 3 for 17 from 6 overs, Feaz Baksh 1 for 14 and Tameshwar Mangal 1 for 15 from 6.3 overs as several Rose Hall Town Bakewell batsmen were dismissed via the run-out route. Arwin Jawahir was named Man of the Finals for his match-winning innings of 55.

The winning team received $ 70,000.00 and a trophy while the runner-up took home $40,00.00 and a trophy. The man of the match received a trophy and cash prize.

Chairman of the BCB Competitions Committee, Leslie Solomon stated that the board was proud to successfully complete another youth tournament and would now work on completing the Under- 11 and Under -13 tournaments. Emphasis will be placed on senior cricket at the second- and first-division level while the BCB will also start the 2024 season early with the Under-15 inter-club tournament.

Mr. Roshan Gaffoor, an employee of Ali’s Bakery, expressd gratitude to the Berbice Cricket Board(BCB) for organising an excellent tournament. Gaffoor encouraged the players to remain focused and congratulated Albion on a well- deserved victory.