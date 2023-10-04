Regal Masters Over-40 prevail in thriller

By Frederick Halley

IT took a super over to decide the Masters Over-40 winners in the nail-biting contest between eventual winners, Regal Masters, and Ariel Masters in the Georgetown Softball Cricket League (GSCL) Inc/Prime Minister’s T20 softball tournament, which ended in a blaze of glory at the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) ground, Queenstown on Sunday last.

Staring defeat in the face, with their usually reliable top-order gone, defending champions, Regal Masters, rallied to tie the game, forcing a super over which they duly won by eight runs through the efforts of Patrick Rooplall.

The hard-hitting opener, who was earlier dismissed for seven and was obviously disappointed, made amends by slamming 19 of the 20 runs in the super over which saw Ariel Masters replying with 12.

Set 201 for victory, after Ariel Masters reached a challenging 200 for six in their allotted 20 overs, Regal Masters started disastrously, losing the prized wicket of Rooplall (seven) with only 13 on the board in the second over.

Wickets continued to tumble at regular intervals despite Regal Masters maintaining a healthy strike rate as they reached 91 for six after nine overs. Skipper Eyaaz Mohamed and Lakeram Roopnarine (15) added a valuable 53 for the seventh wicket before the latter departed with the score on 144 for seven in the 14th over.

It became 148 for eight with the dismissal of Mohamed for a well played 39, which included two fours and two sixes but the lower-order refused to accept defeat as tension rose in both camps.

Ehwaas Baksh, who batted at number nine, and number 10, Roy Persaud, continued to frustrate the Ariel bowlers, adding a further 40 for the ninth wicket but with a further 13 needed for victory, Persaud’s stumps were disturbed by Raul Reid.

Balram Roopnarine (five not out) stuck around with Baksh, who ended on an undefeated 21, ensuring a tie after scampering two off the last delivery off a misfield, setting the stage for the super over.

Earlier, Ariel Masters were led to their challenging total through consistent batting from their top-order. The inform Raul Reid (41) and Patrick Khan (30 with five fours) added 61 for the fourth wicket while Reid, whose knock included four fours and six, shared a further 44 for the fourth wicket Sheldon Adams who hit a quick-fire 35 with two fours and three sixes. Reid then added a vital 54 for the fifth wicket with his skipper Samuel Kingston who spanked a top score of 44, decorated with three fours and four sixes.

Roopnarine ended with two for 22 while Baksh took two for 47.

The winners took home $600,000, a trophy and medals for the players while the runner-up received $50,000 and a trophy. Baksh was awarded the player-of-the- match award for his all-round performance while the Most Valuable Player (MVP) prize of a 32-inch television, compliments of Regal Stationery and Computer Supplies, went to Rooplall who scored an even hundred and an unbeaten 90 in the preliminary round.