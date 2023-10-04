Guyana’s Commitment to Transparency: Sixth round MESICIC review underway

on-site review to combat corruption

IN a significant step towards upholding its commitment to combat corruption, the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance in Guyana has announced that the country will undergo its sixth-round, on-site review through the Follow-Up Mechanism for the Implementation of the Inter-American Convention against Corruption (MESICIC).

This review, scheduled to take place from October 2nd to 5th, 2023, underscores Guyana’s dedication to fulfilling its treaty obligations under the Organisation of American States’ (OAS) Inter-American Convention Against Corruption (IACAC).

MESICIC serves as the anti-corruption mechanism of the OAS, uniting 33 of the 34 member states to evaluate their legal frameworks and institutions in alignment with the IACAC. The primary goal of this mechanism is to assess the effectiveness of domestic laws and institutions in preventing and combating corruption.

As part of the review process, MESICIC experts from within the member states, along with support from the Technical Secretariat, meticulously evaluate Guyana’s anti-corruption measures. These evaluations include consultations with government officials and civil society organizations to gather essential information that contributes to their comprehensive report.

This report typically contains recommendations aimed at further strengthening Guyana’s anti-corruption framework. Guyana ratified the IACAC in 2000, demonstrating its commitment to fighting corruption. The country has an expert within MESICIC, which convenes twice a year to discuss pertinent matters.

For the sixth-round review, Guyana will be assessed by experts from the Republic of Suriname and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. These experts will engage in consultations and meetings, constituting the “on-site review” taking place in Georgetown, Guyana.

The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance emphasizes the importance of this national exercise, which requires the active involvement of civil society actors, private sector organizations, and public sector and state agencies. Several state agencies are expected to participate in this crucial review, including the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Ministry of the Public Service, the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), the Financial Intelligence Unit, the Audit Office of Guyana, and more.

Additionally, a diverse range of civil society organizations has been invited to participate and make presentations, further enhancing the comprehensive evaluation. These organizations include the Private Sector Commission, the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), the Guyana Bar Association, the Guyana Association of Women Lawyers (GAWL), and others.

The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance has played a pivotal role in Guyana’s anti-corruption efforts, compiling and submitting the country’s most recent report under the Inter-American Convention Against Corruption in May 2023. The ministry also chairs the National Coordinating Committee (NCC) on the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC) and the Inter-American Convention Against Corruption (IACAC), comprising 17 agencies involved in Guyana’s anti-corruption framework.

This committee continues to provide essential training to these agencies and contributes to the compilation of state party reports, aligning Guyana with its regional and international treaty obligations, including those at the MESICIC level. The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance leads the Government of Guyana’s efforts in anti-corruption treaty reporting and serves as the coordinating agency for the MESICIC Sixth Round On-Site review.

This comprehensive review signifies Guyana’s unwavering dedication to combatting corruption and furthering transparency in the nation’s governance.