British High Commissioner: ‘It’s a good time to invest in Guyana’

GUYANA’S major transformation offers abundant opportunities for local and foreign investors, according to British High Commissioner Jane Miller as she spoke about the business relationship between Guyana and the United Kingdom (UK).

In a recent DPI interview, the High Commissioner emphasized that foreign countries can easily access investments in Guyana, because of its rapid economic growth.

“It’s a super exciting time to be in Guyana, it’s the fastest-growing economy in the world and in terms of encouraging people to come here, the statistics speak for themselves. So, Guyana is selling itself with its economic growth,” Miller stated.

Because of this, the High Commissioner said she has been encouraging businesses from her country to invest in various sectors in Guyana.

According to Miller, in the last year, two trade missions visited the country which resulted in at least 50 per cent of them either establishing businesses or partnering with local companies, because of the opportunities that they witnessed while exploring.

“It’s a good time to invest here because of the massive opportunities that exist…you just have to explore the country to see whether it be the infrastructure that’s happening, the new roads, new bridges, and of course agriculture and eco-tourism,” the High Commissioner underscored.

Moreover, Miller noted that the most important thing that Guyana has been doing is carefully using the resources that are generated from the oil and gas sector to build a country that will remain sustainable in the future.

As she credits Guyana for utilising every opportunity from other foreign countries, Miller noted that her country has supported this growth through academia.

This, she said, has helped to equip Guyanese who went abroad to attend the many prestigious universities to upgrade their knowledge and enhance their skills, aiding in the diversification of careers in the country. (DPI)