Region Four Chairman charged for assaulting wife

soon to appear in court



CHAIRMAN of Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and executive of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), Daniel Seeram, has been charged with assaulting his wife.

Seeram is expected at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court early next week.

The ex-Guyana Defence Force (GDF) captain is being charged with assaulting his wife and causing her physical harm. Seeram and his wife are on bail for assaulting each other.

Last year, Seeram was released on $20,000 bail for a charge of threatening behaviour allegedly committed against his father-in-law, Shaheed Hamid. He appeared before Magistrate Alisha George at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court.

The charge read that, in early March 2022, he committed the act against his 50-year-old father-in-law at MovieTowne, Turkeyen, Greater Georgetown. The magistrate released Seeram on $20,000 bail.

This newspaper had previously reported that during the incident involving Seeram and his father-in-law, Seeram reportedly brandished his weapon to threaten Hamid.

Security personnel at the establishment intervened and escorted Seeram out of the building.

Hamid later reported the matter to the Turkeyen Police Station. This newspaper was told that on the same day Hamid issued his report, Seeram visited the Alberttown Police Station and did the same, claiming Hamid brandished a firearm at him during the altercation.

It is alleged that Seeram told the police that he went to MovieTowne to speak to his wife about an ongoing issue between them. He instead met the woman’s father and the exchanges ensued.

Recently, Leader of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNC-R), Aubrey Norton, has called for the resignation of the Regional Chairman following another domestic violence allegation against him.

During a recent press conference, when asked if Seeram should resign, Norton said that he understands the serious nature of the allegations and will leave him to do the “decent thing.”

“As it relates to the resignation, I think Daniel Seeram understands the nature of what has happened. It is true it is not the first time, and I will leave it to him to do the decent thing,” the Opposition Leader said.

“We think he should step down. But I’m saying to you, at this stage, we have not said to him, “Look, you need to go,” the Opposition Leader said.

Norton related that the party “opposes vehemently any attempt to embarrass, assault or do anything to women.”

Women’s rights activists, who are known to be vocal on such matters, are yet to comment or outline their positions.