GCB senior Inter-County 50-over cricket

Hubbard, Sampson spurs E’bo to 174-run win over Select X1

An accomplished 76 from Man-of-the-Match Malcom Hubbard and 4-18 from pacer Quinton Sampson spurred Essequibo to an emphatic 174-run win against the GCB’s Select X1 at GCC, Bourda yesterday in their first-round game in the GCB Inter-County 50 overs tournament.

Essequibo joins Berbice, who beat Demerara on Saturday in Berbice with opening round wins.

The Select X1 invited Essequibo to bat on a good track and very fast outfield and led by Hubbard’s 76 from 73 balls with three fours and sixes, reached 273-9 when at 154-3 they looked set for a 300 total.

Hubbard, who not afraid to go after the Select X1 attack, shared in a 110-run fourth wicket stand with Guyana batter Kemol Savory who made a patient 29 from 67 balls with a solitary boundary.

The related Adams (Ricardo and Anthony) featured in a 77-run sixth wicket stand in scorching heat with Anthony hitting four fours and a six from 47 balls in cautious 39 while the burly Ricardo clobbered five fours and six in his 47-ball 48.

But only Neiland Cadogan who unbeaten 13 included a six, of the other batters, reached double figures as 17-year-old West Indies U-19 pacer Isai Thorne, captured 4-52.

Thorne, who bowled with genuine pace on the flat track, got support from Skipper Junior Sinclair and Cpl off-spinner Junior Sinclair (3-40) and the experienced Chris Barnwell who had 2-60.

The Select X1 were bowled out for 101 in 32 overs as only Ramond Perez who scored 26 from 41 balls with a single four, Suresh Dhanai (23) and National U-19 player Jonathon Rampersaud who ended undefeated on 15 reached double figures.

Sampson had 4-18, left-arm spinner Anthony Adams (2-25) and Garfield Phillips (2-10) conspired with the ball to orchestrate the comprehensive win.

Sinclair removed Jadon Campbell (5) at 32-1 before Barnwell got rid of Norman Fredericks (3) at 35-2 and when the attacking Kevin Boodie, who reached the ropes three times and cleared it once in his cameo 26 from 15 balls was LBW to the lively Thorne at 44-3 in the seventh over Essequibo, beat by Berbice in last year’s final, were in a bit of trouble.

But Hubbard and Savory joined forces to see their team to 59-3 after 10 overs. They both played confidently and the 100 was posted in the 18th over with Hubbard bringing up his 50 from 43 balls with three fours and three sixes.

A 300 plus total looked in the making but Savory and Hubbard were removed by Barbican Thorne in the space of a run to leave Essequibo on 155-5.

The Adams pair revived the position with positive stroke-play before Anthony fell to Sinclair who on a hat-trick when he bowled Sampson for a first ball duck to leave the score on 232-7.

Barnwell dismissed Ricardo at 259-9 before Cadogan hit Dhanai for six in the last over to take the total over 270.

Perez and Sachin Singh added 20 for the first wicket as the select X1 began their reply before Singh (5) was caught behind off Sampson who also removed Shamar Yearwood, Joshua Persaud and Barnwell for ducks and at 21-5 the Select X1 were wobbling on the ropes.

Sinclair departed for five 27-5 and Rampersaud was forced to retire hurt at 37-5 and Perez was bowled by Anthony Adams at 57-6, it was all over bar the shouting despite Dhanai and Aryan Persaud (13) taking the total to three-figures.

The next round is fixed for tomorrow with Demerara facing the Select X1 at Bourda and Berbice playing Essequibo at Enmore