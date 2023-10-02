Three TKOs Highlight Semi-final Night

Several fighters advanced to last evening’s final of the Andrew ‘Six Head’ Lewis National Novice Championships, following wins on Saturday evening at the National Gymnasium.

Julian Clarke, Neville France, Joseph Gardener, Melroy McPherson, Elliot Sinclair, Tockyeon Clarke and Osias Prince were some of the fighters that advanced.

Malachi Clarke of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) gained a walkover into the final when his opponent in last night’s semis failed his weigh-in.

McPherson, fighting out of the GDF Gym, stopped Alex Hazel of the Police Boxing Gym in 2:58 of round one of their Featherweight contest while Sinclair of GDF beat Republican Boxing Gym (REP) in a Welterweight match-up when the Referee stopped the contest in 1:27 of the first round.

In the other fight which failed to go the full distance of three rounds, Prince (POLICE) beat Malcolm Vision (POLICE) when the fight was stopped in the 40th second of the second round of their Light middleweight bout.

Police pugilist Julian Clarke defeated Wavell Massiah of GDF in the Bantamweight division, France (REP) beat GDF’s Ezekiel Persaud in the Featherweight division and Tockyeon Clarke got the better of fellow GDF Gym mate Dameon France in the Welterweight category.

In the most entertaining bout of the night, Junior Welterweights, Joshua Khan of Police and Solider Gardener went at each other in a slug-fest.

In the first round, the boxers threw some good combinations to each other’s head Guards while Gardener hurt his man towards the end of the first stanza.

In the second round, the pair of fighters took turns unleashing powerful shots on each other with Gardener, who also used his uppercuts to the mid-section, getting the better of Khan who showed plenty of intestinal fortitude and was not afraid to counterpunch.

In the final round, the intensity dipped drastically as both pugilists ran out of gas and their shots lacked power and speed.

But at end the of the entertaining contest the small crowd which included the Director of Sport, Steve Ninvalle, (in his capacity as GBA President) and Assistant Director of Sports (in his capacity as Ring announcer) were on their feet as Gardener gained the judges’ verdict.