St Pius, Enterprise win big in round two

FORMER two-time champion St Pius and defending champion Enterprise got off to big wins in round two of the Courts Optical Pee Wee Football tournament, on Saturday last.

Oddly enough, last year’s finalists each showed fine fettle en-route to their wins at the Ministry of Education ground.

St Pius had a 10-0 win against Winfer Garden with goals from Aaron Vasconcellos (19th, 21st, 23rd, 27th, and 33rd min.) while support came from Octain Moore (1st and 13th) and Ezekiel Lynch (11th), Daniel Chesney (17th) and Akeem Young (37th).

All five of Enterprise’s goals in their 5-1 win against Colaaco came from Dontay Kowlessar (1st, 2nd, 7th, 14th and 33rd); Meshach Pantlitz 4th minute strike being the consolation for the losers.

See full results below:

St John the Baptiste 3 vs Kabakaburi Primary 1

Goal Scorers

SJTB – Kriston Chandler 21’,39’, Iasiah Daniels 35’

Kabakaburi – Vivian Calistro 26’

Tapakuma 1 vs Leonora Primary 1

Goal scores

Tapakuma Primary – Andron Fredericks 9’, Own goal 12’

Potaro Primary 3 vs Sophia Primary 1

Goal Scorers

Potaro Primary – Ezekiel Haynes 2’, Michael Telemaque 16’, Kendrick La Rose 18’

Sophia Primary – Joahua Blande 31’

St Aloysius Primary 4 vs Annandale Primary 1

Goal Scorers

St Aloysius – Raymali Vankenic 3’,4’,20’,29’

Annandale – Kareem King 37’

Den Amstel 1 vs Rosignol Primary 0

Goal scorers

Den Amstel – Kadon Trotman 36’

Smith Memorial Primary 2 vs All Saints Primary 0

Goal Scorers

– Derwin Nelson 30’

– Jomari Beverney 40’

Friendship Primary 2 vs One Mile Primary 1

Goal Scorers

Friendship – Kylan Smartt 33’, Eliel Rose 39’

One Mile – Devin Stephen 29’

Soesdyke Primary vs Tuschen Primary (Soesdyke won via walk over)

Belladrum Primary vs WestField Prep (Belladrum won via walk over)

St Pius 10 vs Winfer Garden 0

Goal Scorers

St Pius Primary – Aaron Vasconcellos 19’,21’,23’, 27’, 33’, Octain Moore 1’,13’, Ezekiel Lynch 11’, Daniel Chesney 17’, Akeem Young 37’

Enterprise Primary 5 vs Colaaco Primary 1

Goal Scorers

Enterprise – Dontay Kowlessar 1’,2’,7’,14’, 33’

Colaaco – Meshach Pantlitz 4’

Anns Grove 0 vs F.E. Pollard 0

Marian Academy 2 vs St Gabriels Primary 0

Goal scorers

Marian Academy – Christiano La Rose 5’, Maxwell Viapree 33’

North Georgetown Primary 1 vs Tucville 0

Goal scorer

North Georgetown – Kalen Jack 26’

Redeemer Primary 1 vs St Stephens Primary 0

Goal scorer

Redeemer – Jonathon Olivierre 31’

West Ruimveldt Primary 3 vs St Ambrose 0

Goal Scorers

West Ruimveldt Primary – Dane Vancooten 2’,14’, Teon Francis 16’