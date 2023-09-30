Venezuelan miner remanded for allegedly killing mother of three

A 35-year-old Venezuelan miner was, on Friday, remanded to prison for the murder of Venezuelan woman, Estephanie Garcia, in her Kaikan, Region Seven home.

Jairo Medina Hernandes appeared before Magistrate Dylon Bess at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court for the capital offence.

Hernandes was not required to plead to the charge which alleged that, on September 22, 2023, at Mosapai Backdam, Wenamu River, Region Seven, he murdered Garcia.

He was remanded to prison until December 19, 2023.

According to reports from the police, the victim lived in a wooden cottage at Kaikan with her reputed husband, Elvis Trotman and her three children. On the day in question, Garcia’s lifeless body was discovered by her three children when they returned from school.

An alarm was raised, and neighbours responded and subsequently reported the matter to the Police at Kaikan Police Station.

On arrival at the scene, the body was found lying on its back on the floor of the one-bedroom house with a red T-shirt pulled just above her breast and multi-coloured underwear pulled below her buttocks with her private parts exposed.

The body was examined, and two small puncture wounds were seen on her neck.