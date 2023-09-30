News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Venezuelan miner remanded for allegedly killing mother of three
Jairo Medina Hernandes
Jairo Medina Hernandes

A 35-year-old Venezuelan miner was, on Friday, remanded to prison for the murder of Venezuelan woman, Estephanie Garcia, in her Kaikan, Region Seven home.

Jairo Medina Hernandes appeared before Magistrate Dylon Bess at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court for the capital offence.
Hernandes was not required to plead to the charge which alleged that, on September 22, 2023, at Mosapai Backdam, Wenamu River, Region Seven, he murdered Garcia.
He was remanded to prison until December 19, 2023.

According to reports from the police, the victim lived in a wooden cottage at Kaikan with her reputed husband, Elvis Trotman and her three children. On the day in question, Garcia’s lifeless body was discovered by her three children when they returned from school.

An alarm was raised, and neighbours responded and subsequently reported the matter to the Police at Kaikan Police Station.
On arrival at the scene, the body was found lying on its back on the floor of the one-bedroom house with a red T-shirt pulled just above her breast and multi-coloured underwear pulled below her buttocks with her private parts exposed.

The body was examined, and two small puncture wounds were seen on her neck.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2023 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.